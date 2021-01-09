Eaton appoints Shailendra Shukla as Managing Director for Vehicle Group India

Hyderabad: Eaton announced the appointment of Shailendra Shukla as Managing Director of Vehicle Group India. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the vehicle business in India and oversee operations, sales performance, market development, customer management, partner relationships, new product launches and leadership development.

Shailendra has over 21 years of experience in India and international markets. Prior to Eaton, he held leadership positions with leading global technology organizations in domestic and international market such as Schneider Electric, Samsung, Kobian Singapore and Ingram Micro.

Shailendra Shukla, Managing Director for Vehicle Group, Eaton said, “I am excited to take over the new role here at the time when Indian manufacturing sector is going through a transformation. As the functionality and sophistication of the automotive market escalate in post-pandemic world, we will continue to bring in new generation automotive solutions.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. I look forward to leading the company’s vision and establish Eaton as an innovative game-changing brand of choice for dealers, commercial clients and consumers.”

Shailendra holds a master’s degree in business administration from K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College (Mumbai University). He likes to read on current affairs, business and history and in spare time catches up with movies. He follows both cricket and football with equal passion.