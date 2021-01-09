eBikeGo has tied-up with SKS Clintech for installation of solar powered batteries to become the first carbon neuralmobility company

New Delhi: Amid a rush by some countries to field electric cars and obtain gas and diesel cars off the road as soon as possible, not enough consideration is given to only how environmentally costly it will be to supply EV batteries for an all-electric future. Even now the batteries of electric vehicles which are charged by electricity have some carbon footprint. According to the Researchers, battery production for electric vehicles ultimately produces more carbon dioxide up to 74 percent more than an efficient conventional car if those batteries are produced in a factory powered by fossil fuels.

To reduce the emission of carbon footprint in the atmosphere and provide a green & Clean way of mobility, India’s leading EV mobility solution provider, eBikeGo tied up with SKS CleanTech to convert their complete fleet with Solar Energy charged batteries and become the first carbon neutral mobility company. Under this, batteries of all the vehicles of eBikeGo will be charged with solar energy to avoid any carbon emission.

To date, all the vehicles have been charged in houses and offices that are the reason these batteries have some carbon footprint. A normal vehicle emits 1 kg of carbon with every unit. eBikeGo always wanted to go with clean energy, that’s why they have installed solar panels where batteries will be charged with solar energy and vehicles will come and swap the batteries. These Solar Panels will be installed in buildings and the batteries which will be used in their EV will be 100% Solar powered.

“We at eBikeGo are very happy and delighted to work out something which is environmentally friendly and to convert our fleet with zero carbon emission. While dealing with this unprecedented pandemic, we learned that the more we become eco-friendly by planting trees around us and get more conscious towards the environment to become carbon negative, we can save our mother earth for our next generation. We aim to work towards green and clean air this year and that’s why plan to install this facility in January 2021” said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of eBikeGo.

Solar panels installed in Factories use DC, eBikeGo will regulate voltage current to divert and charge the batteries. Installation of Solar panels has started from Mumbai on a Pilot basis. Later will be installed in all tier 1 and tier 2 cities in the coming months. From start to end, all high-speed vehicles use 2Kw batteries and every battery requires 2 units of power to charge that emits approximately 2kg per battery per day. By using solar energy to charge their batteries, eBikeGo has become the first company with zero or pure carbon emissions. Also, solar power will charge the batteries 30% faster than the regular electricity due to using direct current and a 100 sq.ft. Area is required to install a 1kw solar panel that means it is easily accessible.

“We are glad to join forces with eBikeGo to give versatility arrangements without hurting the climate. Our slogan is industry nature for a greener future, on the off chance that we need that our group of people yet to come will take in clean air, at that point we as a whole need to run after this from today. Our thought process is to lessen the outflow of carbon impression in the climate regardless of what the business is” said Sunder Iyer, Founder & CEO, SKS CleanTech.