Indian Technology DataMail launches Japanese email address during ICANN64 in Kobe

After successfully breaking linguistic barriers for email service in Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Thai and Korean, Indian IT firm Data Xgen Technologies Pvt Ltd today reached Japan and launched its Made in India Datamail email service in Japanese language to empower people of Japan to receive, understand and share information in their own language. Data XGen Technologies has become the first Indian IT firm to provide linguistic email services globally. The service is free of cost to individuals and chargeable for corporate e-mail IDs, which can be installed through the DataMail app.

Global innovator in breaking barrier on internet, Data Xgen with its solution Xgen Plus provides ‘Make in India’ Datamail, now with Japanese added to its list, offers email services in several foreign and 15 Indian languages. The company plans to add 10 more mother languages in its kitty this year.

Datamail offers email address in the language of user’s choice by supporting Email Address Internalisation (EAI) or email for Internationalised Domain Names (IDN).

“Datamail service will be the first to provide e-mail addresses in Japanese script for free to 126 million native speakers and it will also benefit some of globally famous companies like Suzuki, Honda, Sony, Mitsubishi, Canon Toshiba. In Japan, we hardly see anyone speaking in English and local people have some difficulty in understanding English. This offers huge opportunity for Japanese language Email address and we launched Datamail here to break the barrier of English language in the life of Japanese people,” said Dr Ajay Data, founder and CEO, Data XGen Technologies.

“Japanese is a large linguistic market which makes it an obvious choice for DataMail services. Japanese language — the second most popular foreign language after English is spoken not only in Japan but in several countries by Japanese diaspora. Moreover it also has high demand in the job market, While showing our technology to Japanese people, they were surprised to see the possibility of email address in their language. It’s proud feeling that Make in India technology XgenPlus can make an impact in Japanese people life he added.

The service has been launched with many innovative features to get delivery and read receipt on emails. It also comes with ‘secret keeper’ to protect card details, passwords, etc within the app. The company presently has over 23 million users.