Lancers International School concluded Primary Year Programme on sustainable development goals of United Nations

Lancers International School an IB continuum school, based in

Gurgaon celebrated the achievements of their Grade 5 students through the Primary Year Program (PYP) Exhibition held at the school premises.

The PYP Exhibition represents a unique and significant opportunity for students ages 10-11 years to exhibit the attributes of the IB learner profile developed throughout their engagement with the PYP. It also provides the entire school community with a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the transition of the learners to the next phase of their education.

This year, students of Grade 5 at Lancers International School, inquired into Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs) laid by the United Nations. Some of the SDGs included Good

Health and Well-being, Peace and Justice Strong Institutions, Quality Education, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Sustainable Cities and Communities and so forth.

The learning experiences were not limited to the classroom or school. Students connected with mentors across the globe to gather relevant information and have a better understanding of the SDGs. LIS students contacted doctors in Australia, inquired from pharmacist in Mexico, reached out to renowned architect in the UK and also visited locals schools, private agencies and science laboratories in Gurgaon. This PYP Exhibition, in its true sense is international in approach and presentation. Be it oral presentations, 3D models, personalized accessories and brochure, you name it and it was there.

Aanya Tomar is delighted with the response she received from everyone who visited her booth. She further shared that her journey into this PYP Exhibition is a very tiring but a rewarding experience. She took to the streets her understanding of genetics and informed people in the local community of Gurgaon how her health assessment tool can help improve lives.

Aarav Kapoor redesigned an entire hallway with Aaraville – his vision of the most sustainable community of the future. Together with architects, he painstaking redesigned a community, complete with a housing complex, schools, entertainment centre, sports facilities, government services and just about anything a community will require that promotes sustainability.

The foundation of an IB education lies on agentic learning, where children, as a result of their inquiries, make relevant contributions to the world around them. With the PYP Exhibition, we provide the school learning community with opportunities to engage with relevant content, propose solution to problems and when possible, take action. Ms Annabelle Villamarin, Primary and Middle School Principal further added.

Inquiry is the leading pedagogical approach in all IB schools, and Lancers International School through various school-wide events like the PYP Exhibition, take this learning experience for each child to a different level