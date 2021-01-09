Occurrences of cases of counterfeiting and smuggling much more than reported: Special Commissioner, Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Dr Muktesh Chander, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police yesterday said, “Actual occurrences of cases of counterfeiting and smuggling are much more than reported.” He further added that the increasing surveillance, creating public awareness and coordination amongst law enforcement agencies and stakeholders are vital to counter the problem of counterfeiting and smuggling effectively.

Speaking at the ‘In Conversation Series’ organized by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), Dr Chander discussed the scenario of counterfeiting and smuggling in India, need for greater cyber security & cyber hygiene and strengthening enforcement & investigation mechanism to address this menace.

Mr Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE said, “In India, since lockdown, our enforcement agencies have raided and seized smuggled, spurious and counterfeit sanitizers, masks, PPE Kits, disinfectants, toiletries and cosmetics, electronic goods, cigarettes, packaged food, spices, alcohol and several other items across various states. They not only put a spoke in illicit trader’s wheels but remained in an absolutely perfect state of alertness, thereby thwarting many attempts by them to spread their illegal, illicit, and sub-standard products.”

Mr Deep Chand, Former Special Commissioner, Delhi Police and Advisor, FICCI CASCADE said, “Counterfeiting and smuggling are serious crimes damaging the world economy while the common consumer faces health and safety issues and the genuine industry suffers a huge loss due to illicit products.” He further emphasised that COVID-19 has provided opportunity to criminals to exploit the current situation to find new ways to make money. They are increasing and diversifying their activities through a wide range of crimes and scams which exploit the fear and uncertainty surrounding the virus.

FICCI CASCADE has been over the years working closely with government, industry, enforcement officials, legal fraternity, consumer organizations and the youth to create awareness on the adverse impact of the problem of counterfeiting and smuggling. One of FICCI CASCADE’s mandate is capacity building of law enforcement agencies and it has worked extensively and intensively in this area; organizing training programmes for police officers across India and interactions with the law enforcement authorities to emphasize on the importance of awareness and seriousness of the impact of counterfeit and smuggled goods.