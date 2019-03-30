OMC Alma Mater which is part of an NGO donates 50 three-seater iron Benches to Osmania.

Osmania Medical College, Alma Mater have pledged to donate 150 three-seater Iron benches to Osmania aimed at improving the seating capacity for patients and patient attenders out of which 50 benches were handed over to the hospital today. Many patients often are accompanied by large number of attenders and with proper seating facilities the clutter in hospital will be reduced and patient experience will improve.

Dr. Jafer Qureshi, an Alumni of OMC settled in United Kingdom and also Trustee of UK based, Al- Khair Foundation took up the initiative to enhance patient comfort in Osmania with the help of its CSR partner Helping Hand Foundation.

“I believe that we have only been talking but time is right for doctors particularly those settled aboard and Alma Mater of OMC are duty bound to come forward and do something to improve facilities and services at OSMANIA from where all passed out” said Dr. Qureshi.

He further added that he can take up other works to improve facilities and services at Osmania in consultation with the hospital administration.

“We are glad that CSR Groups & NGOs are coming forward to partner with Osmania which will go a long way in improving patient services at OSMANIA said Dr. B. Nagender, Superintendent, OSMANIA.

We are very excited to work with State run hospitals where hundreds and thousands of weaker sections get health justice and we shall expand our foot print in areas which are strong like RO plants & drinking water facilities said Mr. Feroz Baig, Head of Development at Al Khair Foundation.

Al Khair Foundation handed over the benches in a brief function in the Old Building in the presence of Dr. B. Nagender, Superintendent, Osmania, Mrs & Dr. Jafer Qureshi, Mr. Feroz Baig in presence of RMOs & Staff from Helping Hand Foundation which is headed by Mr.Mujtaba Hasan Askari.