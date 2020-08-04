Samarpit Kanwatia’s association with Jeevanrang Foundation for a Webinar on Astrology

Samarpit Kanwatia, Mumbai based renowned celebrity astrologer gave 45 minutes power-packed session on Astrology-Fact VS Myth. The live session was held on Facebook and YouTube channel, simultaneously. It went live in five countries- India, New York, London, Dubai, and Australia. The session was attended by many Astro enthusiasts and was a huge success. The live session was conducted on the social media platform of Jeevanrang foundation and its subsidiary youtube channel-Life Recharge.

Jeevanrang is a foundation established in 2007-08, taking inspiration from Police inspector Shri Sanjay Govilkar – A recipient of the “President Police Medal for Gallantry” award. He is also an excellent writer and author worth his might. Jeevanrang foundation and Life Recharge has provided answers to many of the life-changing questions through interviews or seminars with various dignitaries from different fields and have succeeded in making people’s lives more informative and easy.

Interacting on such a powerful platform, organized by Parth Govilkar and host Rajesh Gohar ecstatic Samarpit Kanwatia said, “I am overwhelmed with the response I have got from the viewers. It feels very nice when you touch the hearts of people and make a difference in their lives. I am happy to see such a strong inclination among people towards astrology. We now have an audience who understands and can decipher between what are the various myths and are eager to know the fact. Today’s generation is curious, ready to adapt and accept the fact. This session’s success has encouraged me to come up with more such sessions. I will be happy to share my knowledge and make them understand how astrology works”.

Samarpit Kanwatia got into the field of astrology more than a decade and a half back and has numerous clients, pan India, and in different parts of the world. He can be best described as a new age astrologer. He breaks all conventional formats and procedures of astrology to bring to you this subject and its core, the way it is.

Adding further he said, “Astrology is a science and like any specialization, it has its grammar, though the application of the same differs from astrologer to astrologer. An Astrologer in his best of capability will only wish good for you but they “cannot change destiny” They can enhance your good and minimize your bad. Rest depends on your “karma”. Never expect miracles from astrologers. Take their say as guidelines only”.

A recipient of the National Astro -Vastu Excellence award, Samarpit Kanwatia, has been bestowed with numerous awards for his remarkable work in the field of astrology. His clientele list includes many influential Media personalities, Business houses, Corporates, Lawyers, Doctors, Royals, and various other people from different walks of life.