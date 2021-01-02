The sacrifice of four Sahibzadas should be included in the curriculum: CM

Lucknow: Revering about the supreme sacrifice of the sikh community in protecting the Hindu religion and the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the sacrifice of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji will be an inspiration for the coming generations as they sacrificed themselves to protect the Hindu religion and our country.

The CM, who was speaking on the occasion of `Sahibzada Diwas’ that was being observed at his official residence on Sunday, said “The Khalsa Panth has played a stellar role to protect the Hindu religion and the country and our present and the coming generations should be told that our religion and the country is safe because of the Khalsa Panth.”

He also said that the narrative of their sacrifice should be made a part of the curriculum and so that the students can take inspiration from it and contribute for nation building. The sacrifice of Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Jorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh is something needed to be known to all, he added.

“I suggest the Education Minister to include this into the curriculum. We celebrate Sahibzada Diwas on December 27, but I feel that this day is actually the children’s day as the Sahibzadas made the supreme sacrifice at such a tender age,” he said.

The day should be celebrated in schools as a festival and debates and various programmes should be held as a mark of respect to the Sahibzadas which, in turn, will inspire them. December was known for Christmas, now it will be known for Sahibzada Divas, CM Yogi asserted.

During the period when the foreign invaders attacked India, the Khalsa Panth stood for defending the country and the Hindu religion. Guru Teg Bahadur’s sacrifice in Delhi helped in protecting the Hindus in Kashmir. When the foreign invaders’ sole motive was to end India’s glory and crush our religion (Hindu), then Guru Nanak Dev started his campaign to protest us through ‘Bhakti mein Shakti (devotion), pointed out the CM.

“The state government is identifying all the places related to Guru Nanak Dev and there beautification work is also being carried out on priority. There is no doubt that Guru Gobind Singh descended to protect the Hindu religion and he himself scripted everything in his biography and has given it to us,” Yogi said.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvinder Singh, the member of state minority commission said that “It is for the first time that Sahibzada Divas is being celebrated at the residence of the CM which used to have only Iftaar parties in the past.’’

Last year also, the 550th Sankirtan Yatra of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was taken out from the official residence and Guru Parv was celebrated.

Earlier, the Chief Minister donned the traditional Sikh attire while paying regards to the Sikh Gurus. The school kids rendered the Gurbani Keertan under the auspices of Gurudwara Alamabgh, Lucknow.