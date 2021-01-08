Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited ties up with Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation on 7th January 2021.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation operates in the entire territory of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. It plays a pioneering role in boosting industrial climate in the State by providing financial assistance to various Small and Medium Enterprises besides others.

Rajesh Kumar Shavan, MD of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation is confident that this partnership with Universal Sompo shall add value to our esteemed customers by means of comprehensive insurance covers at competitive price.

Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO of Universal Sompo asserted that the Company strives to offer customized general insurance solutions and innovative products especially for MSME clients and other borrowers.