Digital talent pageant Miss Likee 2020 a rage on social media, clocks over 800 million views

Likee, the pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, recently launched year’s most happening digital talent pageant Miss Likee 2020, offering an unprecedented opportunity to young Indian female short video enthusiasts to showcase their talent and reap life-changing rewards. The event has garnered an overwhelming response at the onset itself, with more than 3.73 lakh entries coming in under the various categories launched for the purpose. The enthusiasm for the event is also on display with three associated hashtags – #DanceWithLikee, #MissLikeeLook and #MissLikeeCinema – clocking a whopping 820 million views so far.

The event was thrown open for young Indian women creators between the age group of 18-25 on June 11 and it swiftly went on to become one of the most sought-after digital events on social media within a very short span of time. Likee launched the event through a dedicated in-app H5 page and a video featuring actresses and influencers Anushka Sen, Swati Chauhan and Tanya Sharma. Following the entries, Likers are currently voting to select the top 50 creators for the next round. The voting is already underway on the in-app Miss Likee 2020 page.

On the basis of the voting pattern, the final 10 contestants will be selected for the semi-finals, which would comprise two separate live sessions. Each session is expected to be fun-filled with TV actors Shakti Arora and Kanchi Singh joining them as judges. A total of five contestants will be chosen during the semis to enter the final, wherein popular film and television actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa of Bigg Boss fame would be the judge. The final will be a talent show-cum-QnA session. Following this, the winner will be crowned from among the final three by actresses Divya Khosla Kumar and Anushka Sen.

Referring to the response for the pageant, Likee India head Abhishek Dutta said, “Miss Likee 2020 has so far received an overwhelming response. Likee has always believed in offering the right platform and outreach to talented individuals who seek success. This explains why more and more people converge to Likee to not just showcase their skills but also transform their lives.”

Based on Likee’s theme of ‘Let You Shine’, Miss Likee 2020 signifies that the platform believes all talented individuals must be given the same opportunity to achieve fame and popularity. This is for the first time that the female-friendly platform has launched a digital talent pageant for its pool of female creators.