GIIS Announces 100% Scholarships for children of Indian Olympians

The scholarships will take care of the educational needs of these children until they finish schooling

Singapore, Aug 9: Global Indian International School has announced a special “GIIS Olympians Scholarship” for children of Indian sportspersons who have represented the country at the recently concluded Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

This GIIS Olympians Scholarship is a special gesture of thanks to the extraordinary sportsmen and sportswomen who represented the country at the highest sporting event this year, and showed pure determination and grit to carry the hopes of more than 1.3 billion Indians and make them proud.

It will be offered to children of any member of Indian Olympic contingent – including the 7 medal winners as well as those who represented India in the recently concluded games. This is the first time any child of Olympians can now study at any of GIIS schools in India.

“India has done extremely well in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and our scholarships are a way of thanking the athletes and sportsmen who gave their hardwood and sweat for the country,” said Mr Atul Temurnikar, Chairman of Global Schools Foundation which runs GIIS. “A scholarship of this nature, not only recognises the Olympians, but also encourages their children to receive world class education and to pursue sports or any other passions they may have.”

Under the GIIS Olympians Scholarship, children of the contingent who represented India in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, will receive free education from Kindergarten to Grade 12 at any of its campuses in India. The scholarship will include waiving off* of tuition fees and annual fees for the entire time they continue their schooling with GIIS.

Since 2016, Global Indian International School – which is part of Global Schools Foundation – has offered scholarships to deserving students who have displayed talent in the field of Arts & Sports, in addition to Academics, Community Service and Universal Values. The school believes in ensuring that no child is left behind due to difficult circumstances or economic hardships which is why their scholarships include Merit and Means as criteria for the students to apply.

GIIS Olympians Scholarship is in continuation to the “GIIS Sports Scholarship” that was launched in 2019 for aspiring young individuals who wish to represent their state or country, and provide talented students who want to pursue full time sports as a career option. GIIS Scholarship for aspiring students in Sports have been awarded to National level players or young sportsmen who have potential to represent the country nationally or internationally.

The school’s most coveted scholarship is the Global Citizen Scholarship which is a fully paid for scholarship to study Year 11 and 12 in Singapore, Malaysia and India. Others are the Mahatma Gandhi Merit Cum Means Scholarship, the APJ Abdul Kalam Skills Scholarship, the 9GEMS Holistic Development scholarship and the Global Future-Ready Merit Scholarship.

Since its inception in 2002, the students at Global Indian International School have topped International Baccalaureate, IGCSE and CBSE results, and the schools have won over 250 education excellence awards from international quality organisations. To date, hundreds of students have benefitted from the scholarships and gone on to study in Ivy League and other prestigious universities.

Some GIIS scholars include names like Kanika Gakhar, who contributed to the SpaceX programme of Elon Musk, Nishi Anand, who worked with Boston Consultancy, and Jayasimha Pasumarti, who has a financial start-up in India. Many other scholars have gotten into under-graduated courses in universities like Brown, London School of Economics etc, where they are studying subjects including Law, Medicine, Computer Science, Biotechnology and others