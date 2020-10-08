Stanton Chase India expands operations in Singapore

Stanton Chase India, one of the top executive search firms in the country, has been awarded the licence for Singapore by their global board. With an aim to establish a strong foothold in the Asia Pacific markets, the Indian entity of Stanton Chase will now own & run operations in Singapore as well.

Impressed by their track record of successfully rebuilding the firm in India, the global shareholders of the headhunting firm chose the quartet of Ashwini Prakash, Mala Chawla, Sripad KN Rao & Amit Agarwal to do the job in Singapore. The erstwhile partner of Stanton Chase in Singapore exited the network few months back and its global board was evaluating options for replacement.

Commenting on this development, Mickey Matthews, International Chairman, Stanton Chase said, “Singapore is a high-priority market for Stanton Chase as its importance locally, regionally throughout the Asia Pacific and globally cannot be overestimated with the level of executives and decision making that occurs there. We are excited at Stanton Chase to announce a new strategic initiative which we believe will resonate highly in the market as a best of both worlds which combines a local “feet on the street” search team with ownership and entrepreneurialism from some of our leading offices and firm-wide executives including India & Australia.”

Sharing his thoughts, Amit Agarwal, Managing Partner, India said, “It’s a great opportunity & huge responsibility, especially in these uncertain times. We believe learnings from our India journey puts us in a great position to lead this initiative that’ll start with putting together a solid team in Singapore which will be a mix of locals & ex-pats, mirroring the demography of the country. We understand the value of a strong Singapore office that will enable us to offer better services to our clients across the region & will enhance our cross-border search capabilities. It will also have a very positive impact on our India business”

Stanton Chase in India had to twice go through similar rebuilding exercise in the last decade, first when in 2013 its entire team jumped over to RGF of Japan and second in 2016 when it severed ties with the ABC Group. Incidentally, RGF closed its executive search operations in India last month.

Mala Chawla, Managing Partner & Global Leader – D&I says, “I believe rebuilding the same business twice from the ground-up situation in India has battle-hardened us to this task in the Singapore market.” Sripad KN, Regional Leader Asia Pacific further adds, “Our other APAC offices will work closely with the Singapore team contributing through their expertise, knowledge, network & experience in the rebuilding process. Once established, Singapore can refer tremendous business to these offices”.

Corporate India has welcomed this move by Stanton Chase. Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman, Praj Industries commented, “I have seen Stanton Chase over the last 2 decades represented by different teams and I think it’s the entrepreneurial culture of the firm that has helped it survive & thrive over the years. I am sure they will build a strong franchise in Singapore.” Radhika Piramal, Vice Chairperson, VIP Industries who recently used Stanton Chase said, “I hired my CFO through Stanton and I was delighted by their service & approach. It’s great news, so all the best to Amit, Mala & the entire team”.

Shailesh Singh, Director & CPO, Max Life adds, “I am happy for the Stanton Chase India team getting recognised by their global board. Singapore is Asia’s hub for Financial Services and this shows the growing influence of India in the region.”