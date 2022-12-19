18th Edition of Freedom Hyderabad 10K Run held

Hyderabad, December 19, 2022: The mother of marathons in India, the oldest run in India Hyderabad 10 K Run held at Necklace Road on Sunday. 4800 runners of all ages and sexes participated in three categories-01. Elite for professionals, 02. 10 K for serious runners, and 03. 5K run for beginners.

In the elite category women section, Emmy Chepkoech stood first by finishing 10kms in 37.39 minutes; Richai Rai stood second by completing the run in 45. 39 and Sunima Dila came third finishing the run in 51.11 minutes.

In the men’s section, in the same category, Kamini Isaac Kihara came first and finished in 30.14; Vineet came second finishing in 30.37 minutes, and Naveen third finishing in 31 minutes.

The first, second, and third position winners were presented with Rs 40,000/-; 30, 000/- and 20,000/- cheques respectively.

The Freedom Hyderabad 10 K Run Foundation members Mr. Bosco, Mr. Anil; Ms. Shivani Maapudi of Wishwa; Mr. Pranav CEO of ACT Fibernet; Mr. Srikant Naik State Head-PPL flagged off the run.

Several Ayyappa devotees like Raghu in Ayyappa Mala, senior citizens like 72-year-old CH NB Rao; a mother Satinder Kaur, a researcher participated with her infant kid in the 18th edition of the run which held after a gap of two years due to Covid

The month of November is known for the onset of the winter season and Hyderabad’s oldest sporting engagement bringing people from all walks of life to celebrate the spirit of the city – the Hyderabad 10K Run, but this time as the venue was not available it had to be organized in December.

It was an occasion for those who love the historic city to come together, run together, and strive together to make a difference, the organizers.

Run for fun, health, and a good future. It is a family run, said the speakers.

A beautiful finishers medal was given away to all participants. It was given away post-completion of their run.

What started as a non-political, non-religious activity in 2003 with a noble motive to create a platform for health-conscious people of the city and help in due course, support and fund the “Mission Sports” initiative is today 20 years old. It has the unique distinction of India’s first and oldest run. The proceeds of the Run will be utilized for sports-related activity said Bosco and Anil from Hyderabad 10K Run Foundation.

The run started at Peoples Plaza Necklace Road and took participants around Hussain Sagar Lake to finish at Peoples Plaza.

Over 4800 runners participated across both the run categories, 10k and 5k runs. Registered participants include sports; fitness enthusiasts, Armed forces personnel, and NGOs raising funds for various causes.

pic source: Solus Media