25 Goans feature in FC Goa’s squad for Hero 2nd Division League 2022-23

~ The Dev Team will start their campaign on March 15 ~

Mumbai / Goa, March 2023: Three first-team players, namely, Hrithik Tiwari, Lesly Rebello and Lalremruata HP have been included in FC Goa’s squad for the upcoming 2022-23 season of the Hero 2nd Division League.

A total of 29 players, most part of the Club’s Dev Team, have been selected to the squad. Two players – Prachit Gaonkar and Saish Gaunkar – from the Gaurs’ U17 team, have also made the cut.

Deggie Cardozo, the head coach of the FC Goa Dev Team, will lead the charge for the Gaurs in the Hero 2nd Division League. He will be assisted by Sugitesh Mandrekar, the Dev Team Assistant Coach.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Deggie Cardozo said, “For the Hero 2nd Division League, I have with me a squad of players who not only are young and enthusiastic in regard to the challenge ahead but also have been together for a long time, which we believe will go a long way in getting the best out of each other.” “The main objective of playing in the Hero 2nd Division League is to give the players more game time. This also is an opportunity for them to understand and experience a higher level of football, as we did in the Durand Cup last year. That said, we do not want to just be a part of the league – we are working hard in training to be in the best possible shape ahead of the matches, and we want to leave a lasting impression whenever we play. “To develop players individually and as a team, we wanted different kinds of opportunities, which was absent in the past two years. But now, with the Hero 2nd Division League returning, we’re looking forward to continuing our process of growth. At FC Goa, players’ development remains one of the key focus areas, which is why we cherish this opportunity that enables us to play regularly.”

The complete FC Goa squad for Hero 2nd Division League 2022-23, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Deeshank Kunkalikar, Versly Paes, Leewan Castanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Reezvon Fernandes, Salman Faris, Delzan Passanha, Manushawn Fernandes, Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Lesly Rebello

Midfielders: Vellington Fernandes, Shannon Viegas, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Malsawmtluanga, Prachit Gaonkar, Lalremruata HP

Forwards: Velroy Fernandes, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Mevan Dias, Delton Colaco, Vasim Inamdar, Jordan Borges, Saish Gaunkar

The Gaurs’ league campaign starts March 15

Drawn alongside Mumbai-based Ambernath United Atlanta FC, ARA FC from Ahmedabad, Dempo SC and Hyderabad FC in Group D, FC Goa will kick-start their Hero 2nd Division League campaign with an away clash against local rivals Dempo SC. The match will take place at the Dempo Academy Ground in Ella, Goa on March 15.

The Boys in Orange will play their first home match in the league on March 30, when they take on Ambernath United Atlanta FC at the Nagoa Panchayat Ground.

The full set of FC Goa’s fixtures for the Hero 2nd Division League 2022-23, are as follows:

Matchday Day Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kick-off Time 1 Wednesday March 15, 2023 Dempo SC vs FC Goa Dev Team Dempo Academy Ground 04:00 pm 2 Sunday March 19, 2023 ARA FC vs FC Goa Dev Team Shahibaug Police Stadium 04:00 pm 3 Thursday March 30, 2023 FC Goa Dev Team vs Ambernath United Atlanta FC Nagoa Panchayat Ground 04:00 pm 4 Monday April 3, 2023 Hyderabad FC Reserves vs FC Goa Dev Team Bangalore Football Stadium 03:30 pm 5 Friday April 7, 2023 Ambernath United Atlanta FC vs FC Goa Dev Team Cooperage Stadium 04:30 pm 6 Saturday April 15, 2023 FC Goa Dev Team vs Dempo SC Nagoa Panchayat Ground 04:00 pm 7 Thursday April 20, 2023 FC Goa Dev Team vs ARA FC Nagoa Panchayat Ground 04:00 pm 8 Sunday April 23, 2023 FC Goa Dev Team vs Hyderabad FC Reserves Nagoa Panchayat Ground 04:00 pm

