27th Sports buys World Tennis League Team Hawks ahead of its inaugural tournament!

India, 8th November 2022: 27th Sports, the sports arm of investment company 27th Investments, has announced the acquisition of The Hawks, a team competing in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League in Dubai.

The World Tennis League is an exhibition tournament with an innovative new format that has attracted huge tennis stars like Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, Sania Mirza, and Rohan Bopanna. 16 of the world’s best male and female players will be drawn into four teams of four and face each other in a round-robin competition. To be held in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from the 19th-24th of December, the six-day event will also feature a series of six concerts by globally renowned artists like Tiesto, Wizkid, Deadmau5, Ne-Yo, Mohamed Ramadan, and Armin van Buuren, living up to its tagline of The Greatest Show on Court. On November 5th, 2022, 27th Sports acquired The Hawks comprising Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina, and Annett Kontaveit.

Leading US-based investment firm 27th Investments has an active portfolio worth $1 billion in various sectors such as gaming, real estate, and start-up ventures. 27th Sports, a sports-specific fund in excess of 100 million US dollars was launched last year to focus specifically on emerging markets and sports such as cricket, golf, beach sports, and e-sports among others. With the acquisition of The Hawks, 27th Sports has now ventured into tennis as well. Their goal is to acquire exclusive and long-term commercial rights across sports federations worldwide. The company has also recently acquired the rights of the Road Safety T20 World Series starring legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Brett Lee amongst others.