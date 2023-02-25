MAK Projects Pvt. Ltd. & BTR Owners Welfare Association jointly organizing the 5th MAK – BTR Golf Invitational Cup Tournament on 26th February 2023 at BTR Residential Township, Srisailam Road, Thummaloor Village, Maheswaram Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

The 5th MAK – BTR Golf Invitational Cup Tournament will have 120-140 participants, playing in 3 sessions at the lush green Golf Course @ BTR Residential Township by MAK Projects. Top golf players who are members of any of the seven (7) golf courses in Hyderabad are invited to play in this Tournament. The tournament is likely to feature top Businessmen and Sports men from Hyderabad.

The three sessions are as per the below-mentioned time slots:

1st Session tees off at 6:30 AM

2nd Session tees off at 10:30 AM and

3rd Session tees off at 2:30 PM.

Each session will be followed by an award ceremony for the winners. There will be 8 winners, in different categories for each session.

The awards ceremony will be headed by Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Managing Director, M.A.K. Projects Pvt. Ltd., Honorary Consul Kazakhstan for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, and Mr. Chalama Reddy, President, BTR Owners Welfare Association and the General Secretary Mr. Chandra Shekhar.

Speaking about the initiative Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Managing Director, M.A.K. Projects Pvt. Ltd., and Honorary Consul Kazakhstan for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, said, “We have the best Golf infrastructure at BTR Residential Township. The 5th edition of MAK Golf Invitational Golf Tournament is our effort to invite Golf enthusiasts in the city to experience the world-class Golfing facilities at the project and enjoy our hospitality. We expect a good response from the Golf Enthusiasts and expect a good turnout for the tournament.”