6th International Karate Championship 2022 to be held in Kolkata on July 30th & 31st

Kolkata, July 2022: After the pandemic which has stirred the whole world, the 6th International Karate Championship, under the aegis of Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB) in association with All India Seishinkai Shito Ryu karate Do Federation is going to be organized in Kolkata on 30th and 31st July 2022 at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Organised with active efforts and under the leadership of Hanshi Premjit Sen, who has been a referee and judge of the World Karate Federation, President of the Karate Association of Bengal, and Chairman and Referee of Karate India Federation. The tournament is expected to have 2500 participants of high calibre with many State, National and International recognised players. Foreign participants will compete in this event from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, East Timur, Afghanistan and Bhutan.

According to the organisers, this year team Kumite from all over India and abroad are ready to give the toughest challenge. All India Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate-Do is associated with 70 Schools all over West Bengal and thousands of students learning Karate in the Federation. Apart from this, they have branches in Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamilnadu, Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and abroad. More than 15,000 footfall in this Mega event is expected by the organisers. Many students who are unable to travel abroad to participate in International tournaments will receive a chance to compete with international players. The organisers have tried to sprinkle the flavour of IPL into this event.