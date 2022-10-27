A Student from Ekya School bagged Bronze Medals at U -13 Karnataka State Basketball Championship

~Linisha R, the rising basketball star from Bangalore~

Bengaluru: Linisha R, an 11-year-old student from Ekya School, BTM Layout, has bagged the Bronze medal at the U-13 Karnataka State Basketball Championship. She was widely appreciated for her performance (she scored ~ 45 points in the tournament) by ex-players, other coaches in the circuit and the audience.

Following the success at the State Championship, Linisha has also won the inter-club championship conducted by NPS Jayanagar (Coolulu Club) in both U-13 and U-16 categories. In the new-age format of 3X3, she has been judged as the ‘best player’ for her performance in the 3X3 Tarmak Cup conducted by Decathlon. Her team also won the championship in both U-13 and U-16 categories.