A Student from Ekya School bagged Bronze Medals at U -13 Karnataka State Basketball Championship

~Linisha R, the rising basketball star from Bangalore~
Bengaluru: Linisha R, an 11-year-old student from Ekya School, BTM Layout, has bagged the Bronze medal at the U-13 Karnataka State Basketball Championship. She was widely appreciated for her performance (she scored ~ 45 points in the tournament) by ex-players, other coaches in the circuit and the audience.
Following the success at the State Championship, Linisha has also won the inter-club championship conducted by NPS Jayanagar (Coolulu Club) in both U-13 and U-16 categories. In the new-age format of 3X3, she has been judged as the ‘best player’ for her performance in the 3X3 Tarmak Cup conducted by Decathlon. Her team also won the championship in both U-13 and U-16 categories.
Speaking about her achievement, Linisha said, “I am proud and overwhelmed for representing my school at the National Level Championship. I thank my basketball coach, Mrs Vanishree and Mrs Sangeetha Hebbar, for their immense support and training. I wholeheartedly thank my teachers and principal for encouraging me to achieve this feat. Before the pandemic, I got an opportunity to represent the state at a national-level U-10 tournament organised by an NGO in Mysore, where my team emerged as the winner.”
Mrs Asha Doris, Head of Ekya School, BTM Layout, said, “We are delighted and proud to witness the outstanding achievement of Linisha R in the National Level Basketball Championship. At Ekya Schools, we strive for excellence in sports and co-curricular activities among students and develop a sense of sportsmanship. I wish her all the very best for her future endeavours and wish to see her marking more exemplary feats as an athlete.”