ADP India supports the Telangana Blind Cricket Team

Hyderabad – ADP, a leading provider of Human Resources Management Software & Services, continues to promote the Telangana Blind Cricket Team – Men supported by I&EYE, an NGO that provides quality education and health, including rectification of vision for visually impaired children.

October 23rd and 24th 2021 turned into two memorable days for many blind Cricketers from Telangana State. They demonstrated exemplary skills, commitment, and sportsmanship to make it to the Telangana State team, that is currently taking part in the 4th edition of Nagesh Trophy – National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-2022, which will take place until November 25, 2021, in Haryana and Delhi.

ADP Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of Human Capital Management Technology and Services based in Hyderabad and Pune, sponsored the Telangana State level Tournament, in October, which brought 14 extraordinary cricketers into the contention to make it the state’s squad to play in the Nagesh Trophy.

As a token of appreciation and good luck, ADP also sponsored their entire cricket kit, including bats, gloves, wicket keeper gloves, and shoes to every player, through their CSR program, Tarang.

Mr. Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP Pvt. Ltd. said, “Cricket for the blind is not just a game but a test of character, resilience, skills, and passion that the Telangana team has excelled in over the years. I was pleased to virtually interact with the whole team and understand the nuances of cricket for the blind from the players themselves. I was also thrilled to know that most of them have graduated and some of them are going to complete their graduation next year, which shows the commitment those individuals have to excel in all important aspects of life. Their joy upon receiving the ADP sponsored kits was worth a billion smiles.”

The Telangana State Team is supported by I&EYE, an NGO that provides quality education and health, including rectification of vision for visually impaired children. ADP has been supporting I&EYE since 2008 and through this support, I&EYE could groom thousands of children into successful individuals.

Many of them went on to become successful Chartered Accountants, IT employees, and sportspersons. In fact, the captain of the current Telangana State team, G. Madhu, who was sponsored by ADP to represent India in World Cup 2014, proved to be an important player for India’s triumph in that world tournament.

“I think the Telangana boys form one of the strongest teams in the campaign and serve as a great example of thriving regardless of any challenge that comes their way. I would want Telangana Team to win because they are close to ADP, but as an avid cricket lover, I wish all the teams the best – may the best one win! I wish good luck to G. Madhu (C), Ganesh (V.C), K. Shiva Shankar, M. Sagar, M. Anjaneyulu, K. Shekar, K. Sai Vamshi, E. Linga Murthi [WK], A. Nithin, D. Srisailam, B. Nikhil, D. Ravi Varma, B. Srikanth, and M. Santhosh.” said Dr. Vipul Singh, Divisional Vice-President, and Head, HR, ADP India.

Earlier this year, ADP India contributed 20 laptops to I&EYE to enhance their focus on helping these special children upskill themselves and grow into self-reliant and self-sufficient individuals. It is with such support that they have been successfully helping I&EYE groom these children into successful individuals.

Madhu and his team are slotted in group C to play against Rajasthan, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, and Chandigarh.