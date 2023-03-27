Ahead of IPL, Super4 launches Super4 2.0 app for fans and enthusiasts

National, 27th March 2023: Super4, ‘India ka Apna Gaming App’ is one of the most innovative cricket fantasy apps in India. The fast-growing gaming platform has announced the launch of its Super4 2.0 version ahead of the exciting 16th edition of the IPL 2023 season. The upgraded version brings exciting new features for cricket enthusiasts and gaming users in India. The app has become the ultimate destination for fantasy cricket players, providing them with an opportunity to win handsome rewards while enjoying their favorite game.

With Super4’s latest Scoreboard feature, players can now estimate the score for every over in the first innings and create their scoreboard. The closer the scoreboard is to the actual score, the more points the player earns, and the higher the chances of winning. Additionally, players can make multiple scoreboards for each match, increasing their chances of winning even more.

Super4 has also introduced the concept of Super Coins, which users can earn by performing certain activities like depositing money, playing contests on the app, etc. They can redeem these coins into real money and use them as unutilized amounts to participate in more matches on the app. The app also provides an option to switch teams, allowing users to replace their previously joined team with a new team in just one click before the match begins.

Super4 rewards its users for referring their friends on the platform with a Referral Bonus. It will be provided to both the users whose referral code is used and who use that referral code (only after successfully playing any paid contest on Super4 by the user who uses the refer code). The user whose refer code is used gets a 1000 bonus, while the user who uses the referral code gets a 500 bonus.

In addition to these exciting features, Super4 is also offering Free Contests during the IPL season from the 1st to the 7th of April, allowing players to join for free and win cash rewards. Also, players who achieve 1 Lakhs Super Coin in 45 days (1st April to 15th May) will get free IPL Tickets for the matches of Semi-final or Eliminator.

Super4’s Instant Withdrawal feature allows players to withdraw their winnings into their bank account in just one click, making the process quick and hassle-free.