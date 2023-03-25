Bhojpuri Dabanggs enter finals in style

Bhojpuri Dabanggs beat Mumbai Heroes with a six off the last ball to qualify for the finals of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

The Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Reloaded: The First Semi-final between Bhojpuri Dabanggs Vs Mumbai Heroes was a thrilling encounter between two well-balanced teams, giving their best to qualify for CCL 2023 finals. Bhojpuri Dabanggs beat Mumbai Heroes by 6 wickets in the most exciting game of the tournament with a six off the last ball of their innings to qualify for the finals of CCL 2023 tomorrow.

Semi-Final: Bhojpuri Dabanggs Vs Mumbai Heroes

Playing XI Mumbai Heroes: Raja Bherwani ©, Saqib Salim (wk), Shabbir Aluwalia, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Samir Kochar, Aftab Shivdasani, Sidhaant Muley, Abhilash Choudhary, Freddy Daruwala, Mudassir Bhatt

Playing XI Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Manoj Tiwari (c), Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Vikrant Singh, Uday Tiwari, Aditya Ojha, Anshuman Singh(wk), Ayaz Khan, Asgar Khan, Raghav Naiyyar, Sudhir Singh.

Toss: Bhojpuri Dabanggs won the toss and decided to field

Highlights:

1st Innings Mumbai Heroes: Mumbai Heroes scored 109 Runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs. Samir Kochar top scored with 34 runs off 17 balls giving a blitzing start to Mumbai Heroes. Sharad Kelkar provided a flourish in the middle scoring 18 runs in just 9 balls and a valuable contribution of 20 runs off 12 balls by Apoorva Lakhia. Vikrant Singh from Bhojpuri Babanggs claimed 2 wickets for 17 runs in the allotted 2 overs.

In reply:

1st Innings Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Bhojpuri Dabanggs scored 80 Runs for 6 wickets in the allotted 10 Conceding a lead of 29 runs. Pravesh Lal Yadav top scored with 21 runs from 18 balls and captain Manoj Tiwari contributed 19 runs off 12 balls. Captain of Mumbai Heroes Raja Bherwani led the bowling attack by picking up 2 wickets for 7 runs in his 2 overs. Mumbai Heroes made Bhojpuri Dabanggs work hard for every run with some disciplined bowling and aggressive fielding.

In the 2nd Innings

2nd Innings Mumbai Heroes: Mumbai Heroes were bowled out for 62 Runs in 9.5 Overs. Setting a target of 92 runs to win for Bhojpuri Dabanggs. Bhojpuri Dabanggs bowled and fielded brilliantly to contain the Mumbai Heroes batsmen and get them out. Uday Tiwari picked up 3 wickets for 8 runs and Vikrant Singh picked up 2 wickets for 11 runs in their 2 overs putting pressure on Mumbai Heroes.

In reply: Requiring 92 Runs to win

2n Innings Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Chasing the target Bhojpuri Dabanggs won the match with Asgar hitting a six off the last ball of their innings. Asgar played a match-winning knock of 58 runs off 35 balls to see Bhojpuri Dabanggs qualify for the finals despite very disciplined bowling and fielding by Mumbai Heroes.

Result: Bhojpuri Dabanggs beat Mumbai Heroes by 6 wickets in a nail-biting encounter to Qualify for the Finals of CCL 2023.

The league has Parle as the Title Sponsor for CCL 2023 and A23 – a skill-based gaming platform- as this season’s Presenting Sponsor.

The matches will be telecasted live and exclusively across the ZEE TV network on 6 different channels. All 19 Games of CCL are to be telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema, 4 League Matches of the home team, and 2 Semis + 1 Final in their respective Regional language Commentary. Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be telecasted on & Pictures Hindi, PTC Punjab will telecast matches of Punjab De Sher, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Pichar, Zee Biskope, Zee Bangla will telecast matches of Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers.

CCL 2023 is all set to thrill cricket and movie fans alike in its new season – Reimagined, Refreshing, and Reloaded!

Fasten your seatbelts for more Fun!! The Finals will happen at Vizag on 25th March 2023