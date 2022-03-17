BKT continues as ‘Official Tire Partner’ with five-time Champion Mumbai Indians for the third consecutive season

Mumbai (India), March 17th, 2022 – Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT), the Indian multinational Group and global player in the Off-Highway tire market, continues as ‘Official Tire Partner’ to the five-time champion Mumbai Indians, in the upcoming T20 League 2022, for the third consecutive season.

Announcing the association Mr. Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries said “We are thrilled and delighted to be the ‘Official Tire Partner’ of Mumbai Indians for the third consecutive year. Through this synergic partnership, BKT and Mumbai Indians teamed up to offer a unique platform with the objective of engaging with customers and the youth of today around one of the biggest and most passionate cricket tournaments.” Commenting on the partnership, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “We are pleased to continue our association with BKT for yet another season. Loyalty and long-standing relationships with our partners is a key virtue in our ethos and our collaboration with BKT is testament to our mutual faith and vision to unlock more value for our fans. We look forward to another successful campaign with them.”

BKT is known for being a supporter and follower of sporting events all over the world, from cricket to football, to the amazing acrobatics of Monster Jam.

Nationally, BKT is renowned for encouraging sports such as football through its partnership with ATK Mohun Bagan and North East United FC in the Indian Premier Football League for two consecutive years. Moreover, BKT was the ‘Associate Partner’ for the Tamil Nadu Premier League for Seasons 2019 and 2021. The company, in 2019, had partnered with eight out of twelve teams of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Passion and enthusiasm steer BKT’s association with sporting events worldwide such as Monster Jam in all its international stages; the Italian football league Serie BKT; Australian cricket’s Big Bash League; Spanish football LaLiga; Curling Canada’s Championships and both Women and Men World Curling Championship; The French Ligue 2 BKT and, last but not least, EuroLeague Basketball. Additionally, BKT is also the ‘Official Tire Supplier’ for the upcoming Rugby World Cup France 2023.

BKT Tires is globally recognized for its passion for sports. It deeply connects with all the sports values and wishes to inspire the joy of being rewarded for their persistence and resilience to achieve higher and bigger dreams. All sports events are selected based on a precise strategy aiming at greater user proximity and increased brand awareness, assisted by RISE Worldwide, which is the exclusive sports consulting agency for BKT in India.