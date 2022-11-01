Carlos Pena: At Fatorda, I want fans to make life difficult for the opponents

November 1st 2022, That’s how I last played here. I know about the passion the fans have for football and the Club. They have always had our back and I’m sure they will be there for us again.

“Last time, we couldn’t get any point despite trying till the last minute. We learnt a lot and now look forward. I want to thank the fans who traveled to Hyderabad, you guys are wonderful. We are waiting for you on Thursday in Fatorda. Together we are stronger!

“I really feel that we are one team, and we need to create an environment that makes our opponents afraid every time they think of playing in Goa, to make their lives on the pitch difficult. And I promise that we will fight to put a smile on our fans’ faces and to make them happy.”

Going to Fatorda, a special feeling

One can say it’s fate, others, just coincidence. When FC Goa walks out to the pitch on Thursday night, it will be 972 days since the Goa faithful experienced a home match at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Pena brought down the curtains on his playing career the last time the Gaurs visited their fortress and now he will be looking to consolidate on a bright start to his coaching career. The Spaniard helped script many a memorable night at Fatorda. And now he looks back at his time in the Orange of FC Goa with much fondness.

“It gives me chills thinking about going back to Fatorda. It’s a special feeling. All of us are very excited. We are looking forward to being back in the stadium, playing in front of our fans. And hopefully, we can give them a victory,” the Spaniard stated.

“I remember the trips to the stadium before every matchday. The colours would get more Orange as we got closer to Fatorda. Looking at them welcoming us to the stadium – it made us feel like we were coming home.

“Last time I was on the pitch, I didn’t know that would be my last time playing. No one knew that would be the last time in so many years, the fans would see their own team. This has been a learning experience for all of us around the world. It has taught us that we need to celebrate every moment that we have together.”