Celebrating Golf with Poona Club Golf League3.0

March 3rd, 2022: The 3rd edition of The Poona Club Golf League is here and it’s scheduled from 4th to 6th March’22. The 3-day tournament will be held at the Poona Club Golf Course which is the only 18 holes golf course in the heart of the city spread across 100 acres. Auction of players for the new edition was held on 4th January ‘22 on the terrace of the newly renovated club house of Poona Club golf course. The ten team owners of this year’s league picked 15 players each from the total registration over 225 players for the league. The ten team names are:

1. Shirke The Angry Birdies

2. Vascon The Holey Ones

3. Panchshil Aces

4. The Lexicon Group’s Lord of the Irons

5. Kirloskar Limitless Rangers

6. Healyos Eagles

7. Manpreet & GG’s Jaguars

8. Manav – Pari Pin Seekers

9. Aadvani Super Kings

10. AutoMech Bakers

This year the league will be played in three formats such as Fourball, Foursome and Scramble. The ten teams will be divided in 2 groups and would play round robin matches within their group on the 4th and 5th of March ‘22 across three formats of the league. Top 2 teams in each of the two groups will qualify for the finals and these 4 teams will fight it out for the PGL 2022 winner’s trophy on the 6th March ‘22.

The Lexicon Group has been participating in the tournament ever since its inception. With their team- The lord of the Irons they promote the sport and the tournament and encourage young players to be a part of it. As part of the holistic development and wellbeing for every child, the group lays strong emphasis on outdoor sports and other extra-curricular activities. “Believe in Yourself” is the philosophy that they wish to imbibe in each and every student, be it for academics or for any extra-curricular activity.