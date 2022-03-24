Chennai Super Kings unveil new-look Jersey for IPL 2022 with TVS Eurogrip Tyres

Mumbai, 24th, March 2022: Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders, four stars atop the franchise’s logo and TVS Eurogrip branding in the front.

In 2021, Chennai Super Kings added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces. The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL – in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt. The new jersey also features the logo of Chennai Super Kings’ principal sponsor, TVS Eurogrip, India’s leading two & three-wheeler tyre brand.