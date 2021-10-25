Dazzle Sportswear celebrates 15th Anniversary with a fashion show, launches a new segment of clothes

Hyderabad…..Dazzle Sports is a Telugu States’ first sportswear brand established by an acclaimed international Telugu sports personality Paladugu Venkateshwar Rao, an International Volleyball player who represented India at International Sports Events celebrated 15th Anniversary with a dealers meet, fashion show and launch of a new segment of clothes. The celebration was held at Leonia Resort at Shamirpet on Saturday night.

Mr. Rajiv Trivedi, Senior IPS Officer, Ace Swimmer, Marathoner was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion he said Dazzle Sports has been the main brand of police he said.

Paladugu Venkateshwar Rao, CMD of the Dazzle Sportswear welcomed the gathering of over 100, comprising dealers and the staff. We have introduced international level sports garments to people living in villages.

15 years unique journey of Dazzle Sportswear was showcased by way of Sand Art by Mr. Sudhakanth

The company currently has 50 varieties of products. Crazy, a new segment of Clothes was unveiled on the occasion. This segment will address the needs of village level walkers, joggers and fitness freaks, whose fitness consciousness has gone up after Corona, said Mr Venkateshwar Rao.

A Fashion show was organised to mark the occasion and to showcase the range of the collection. 15 male and female models walked on ramp showcasing New Segment Wear, Athlete, Leisure, Casual wear in four sequences. The Fashion Show was choreographed by Srikanth Gatla of SG Fashion.

What started as a small size enterprise in 2006, Dazzle has now grown into an admirable brand and spread into pan Indian markets. It directly employs 1200 people of whom 1100 are female and indirect employment reaches about 15000 resources. All the staff are provided free lunch and snacks. They are picked up and dropped back to their homes.

The Brand Dazzle is a brain child of Paladugu Venkateshwar Rao, CMD Dazzle Sportswear Pvt Ltd He is an Intl Volleyball Player turned Entrepreneur, who left cosy government job to start a sportswear manufacturing company. He is probably the only sports star in India to set up an apparel brand for sports personnel and giving employment to hundreds. He used his experience and exposure as a sportsman to comprehend the specific apparel needs of sports persons.