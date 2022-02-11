Derrick Pereira: Playoffs still in sight

x

Mumbai, 11 February 2022: The FC Goa that everyone wanted to see finally showed up in the ISL on Wednesday as they eased past Chennaiyin FC in a 5-0 win. This was Derrick Pereira’s second victory since taking charge as the head coach, and the Gaurs’ first win since January 8.

With four points between the two teams, the Marina Machans were expected to give the Gaurs a tough fight. On the contrary, the Southerners’ strategy of sitting back and playing on the counter did not work well. In fact, that allowed Goa to play their own passing game without much resistance.

“I expected a tough match,” Derrick Pereira admitted after the final whistle. He, however, refused to take the credit away from his own players.

“I think we did well. We controlled the game well and kept the momentum going. We got goals at crucial points. In short, the boys worked hard to get this result.”

The Gaurs netted four of their five goals in the first half, before mellowing down in the next period. One would think that they could have gone for more, but ultimately it did not happen and Pereira explained why.

“When we went for the half-time break, we decided to control the game and not allow Chennaiyin FC to settle down. We could’ve scored more, yes, but we played as per our plan and I think it went well,” he said.

Staying in focus for upcoming matches

Everything went well for FC Goa on Wednesday, but the head coach is aware that there still are some issues to iron out.

“We lacked good finishing earlier – but then, today we scored from most of our chances. Going ahead, we will be facing tougher teams, so we have to be clinical upfront. At the same time, we also have to maintain our balance like we did today.

“Miracles do happen and playoffs are still in sight, but we will continue to take things match by match. It will be tough, but our mindset is positive,” he signed off.

The Gaurs will return to action on February 15, when they lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan at the SAG Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.