FC Goa’s inclusive campaigns fair high on the scorecards

Panaji, March 2022: FC Goa social media campaigns over the season have put the spotlight solely on football – inclusive of gender and age groups with women and grassroots players sharing the platform with ISL stars in equal measure.

Beyond the ISL, the club celebrated grassroots development through Forca Goa Foundation, tournaments like the Goa Pro League and the Little Gaur League and the women’s team like never before.

Weaving pop culture into its storytelling approach has already yielded 52 million impressions over the last 3 months, up by 51% across platforms.

Following the club’s successful ‘Durand Heist Campaign’ at the start of the season, the baton of the club’s mission of furthering Indian football was passed on to the women. An 007 inspired special league of agents was introduced. An instant hit, the video got more than 100k views, the most viewed video on the ladies on Twitter. The campaign found resonance at a national level. The four cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Pune totalled 13% of the audience. On Instagram, the engagement rate was 18.8% with 85% of the content consumed by non-followers (1.2 million).

Matchday posters based on famous Bond Films, recreated in the flavour of upcoming games, followed suit. Special profiles were created with jersey numbers being the code and attributes lined up as secret moves, favourite weapon etc..

The jersey launch for the 2021/22 season had both the men’s and women’s teams strutted their stuff in equal measure resulting in FC Goa jerseys being shipped to more than 60 cities.

“Launched in 2018, the women’s team already made history as the second club launched in ISL history. About time we made this universally known,” states Parul Soni, Principal Consultant, FC Goa.

Much was said last season about FC Goa’s ISL squad announcement video. 300 kms, 3 days and 18 hours of filming, it featured iconic places and iconic fans from across Goa, other states and even overseas. The added flourish of former players and legends, women’s team players, a sign language interpreter and even “furry” fans saw it attain 350k organic impressions, becoming the most-watched video on Twitter and Instagram within 12 hours.

Over the season the club has held grassroots festivals across age groups and kicked off the Little Gaur League, the only league of its kind for young players from the age of 6 onwards.