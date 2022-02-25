Chennai, 24, February 2022: A newly inaugurated Cricket facility in Sholinganallur – OMR is a paradise for all cricket lovers. This is the place that offers cricket coaching camp for kids, advanced coaching for boys with qualified & experienced coaches which is located in between ECR and OMR link road next to TNHB flats along canal road.

Free Hit Sportz is a cricket academy where all aspiring cricketers and future Indian players aspire to go to the next level. It aims to promote players with the good calibre and quality to the Tamilnadu Cricket Association League Tournament (TNCA League) which is most important to go up the ladder to represent the highest level in Cricket. Free Hit Sportz offers scholarships for talented players hailing from poor family backgrounds.

Services that are offered:

· Outdoor facilities for all age groups

· Cricket coaching camp for kids above 6 years

· Coaching for boys & Men league cricketers

· Guest coaches

· One-on-one coaching

· Match Simulation

This cricket ground is the best place for team nets and an exclusive spacious place for fielding drills which has no age limit for coaching. There is a choice of weekly and weekend coaching camps and one on one sessions where the cricketers are given individual attention. It also provides its facility to be used by the corporates and individuals on an hourly basis by advanced bookings.