Free Roam VR experience: The growth driver for the Indian VR gaming industry

Aiming to give the same experience to Indians, Zero Latency launched free roam epic scale multiplayer virtual reality gaming and entertainment center in Mumbai. The Founder Parineeta Rajgarhia, believes that the Indian VR gaming market will also take a leap in growth as we shift our focus to more advanced VR offerings like VR gaming arenas and free-roam VR experiences that people can enjoy along with their friends and family. Indian consumers are now ready for premium VR gaming experiences that offer heart pounding life-like experiences in a simulated environment and social setting, graduating from the traditional stationary and individual VR experiences. Also, with age and gender not being a bar anymore to enjoy such experience, I believe there is a huge opportunity that lies ahead for the VR gaming companies in the country!

Free-Roam Virtual Reality” allows users to move freely in an open space and not be constrained by cables and other immobile equipment. Zero Latency’s technology uses motion capture technology to track the physical location of players, which allows the in-game virtual location of players’ avatars to be generated accurately. Proximity sensors are used to warn players of hazards and prevent players from leaving the physical play area. The technology allows a player to travel between 700m to 1km during a standard game session.

So, as I believe that Free Roam VR will be the driver for the growth for the Indian VR gaming industry, I want more and more people to enjoy it as an experience with their family and friends. Hence, integrating their demands with our offerings in collaboration with Zero Latency is key for our growth in this nascent market and I will continue to do this at every step.