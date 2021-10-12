Fun ways to experience the best of cricket this IPL

Cricket is undoubtedly the most-loved sport in India. It’s played in almost every street, and watched by virtually all Indians. The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in particular has its own craze and status as the most exciting T20 league in the world and is watched by millions every year. While we will be catching all the IPL action on our screens and cheering for our favourite teams from a distance, there’s more than one way to experience the best of the cricket fever, this season

Play your favourite sport on your phone

There are many Cricket games available to play on your smartphone but what is arguably one of the most popular games is World Cricket Championship (WCC). You can play this game on an app like MPL, a well-known gaming platform in India, and engage in cricket tournaments in any format of your choice and win exciting rewards and prizes.

Put your cricket knowledge to use

Fantasy cricket has, of late, become a huge hit among cricket fans and for good reason. Armed with just your knowledge of the game and strategy skills, you can create a strong team that can earn you points and prizes. There are plenty of apps that offer fantasy sports. MPL is one such app which has contests with rewards worth Rs 10 crore.

Experience the fandom

For all die-hard fans who want to stay updated on the latest IPL and team news, almost all the teams have official fan clubs. These pages are a great place to connect with other like-minded fans, win cool merchandise giveaways, get fan discounts or even meet the players themselves (virtually, of course).

Add a twist to your match-viewing experience

If you are not one to watch the games live at a sports bar, consider creating a stadium-esque experience right from your living room, by bringing your friends and family together for a watch party. If you can’t catch the games in real-time, fortunately there are a number of OTT apps like Hotstar and sports channels where you can watch the replays on-demand, so you don’t miss out on the action.