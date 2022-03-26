Gadre Gaspar Dias Open 2022: Goa’s Ashutosh Pednekar advances in veterans singles & doubles, Sameer Kakodkar moves into next round

Panaji, March 26th: Goa’s Ashutosh Pednekar advanced into the next round in singles as well as doubles, while Sameer Kakodkar also made a winning start to his campaign in the Veterans category at the Gadre Gaspar Dias Open 2022 tennis championships being played at the Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias courts-Miramar and at Panjim Gymkhana.

The annual tennis tournament by Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias, Goa’s first tennis club, is being organised under the aegis of the Goa State Tennis Association (GSTA), with support from Gadre Group.

In the 90+ doubles event, Ashutosh Pednekar and Rajesh D’Souza proved too good for Somshekar-Sadanand as the scoreline of 6-0 suggests. Over in the 45+ singles clash, Ashutosh scored an emphatic 6-1 win over Mohammad Iliyas Hudli.

In a 55+ age-group singles tie, Sameer Kakodkar emerged as 6-3 winner against Narsimha Reddy. Meanwhile, Noel Noronha and Rajaram Kundaikar benefited from a walkover to book their spot in the 90+ doubles next round.

Elsewhere, Manoj Chandiramani scored a crushing 6-0 win against Ramaswamy Bala; while Premsagar Khurana overcame the challenge from Pramod Salvi 6-3 in the 60+ singles event. In the 120+ doubles event, Ramaswami-Ramesh RN defeated Bhawarlal-Premprakash 6-1.

Gadre Gaspar Dias Open 2022 tennis championships, which also comprises events for juniors, youth and seniors; have prizes amounting to INR 1,55,000.

Other results: Devendra Hoshing-Jijesh Nair beat Sameer Kakodkar-Giriraj 6-4, Sachin Dukle-Kevin Rebello beat Rajesh Dhadoti-Kapse 6-0, Sheetal Bhosle-Prithviraj Ingle beat Umrani-Sandeep 6-2, Pralay Bakshi-Nikunj Gupta beat Harish-Rajesh 6-4, Vijay Patki-Rahul Suvarna beat Anil Singh-Robert DSouza 6-1, Sachin-Sadguru beat Amey-Bhasme 6-3, Dmitry Smirnov beat Gordon Lewis 6-0, Cusrow Sadri beat Manoj Pandey 6-2, Yun Jeong beat Yenepoya Ajml 6-2, Manoj Pandey beat Ashok Kolekar 6-4, Hiren Bheda beat Veeranna 7-6 (5).