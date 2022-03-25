Gadre Gaspar Dias Open begins today, receives 340 entries across categories

Panaji, March 2022: The Gadre Gaspar Dias Open 2022 commences today 24th March 2022 with 340 entries across multiple categories. The annual state-level tournament will witness accomplished tennis players battle it out for the ultimate title on the blue courts of Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias, Miramar, Goa.

Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias, Goa’s first tennis club along with Gadre Group partners with the Goa State Tennis Association (GSTA) annually to organize the hugely successful event.

Prizes collectively amounting to INR 1,55,000 will be awarded to winners in the various categories.

Said Rajesh Khaunte, President, Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias, “Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias has a legacy spanning over 80 years of promoting a healthy sports environment to the residents of Goa. It brings us great delight and joy to be holding another edition this year as well. This annual tournament is an opportunity to showcase the tennis skills of Goa’s youth. We are grateful for the support of the GSTA and Gadre Group for supporting the tournament.” Said Aakash Khaunte, Chairman of Sports Committee, Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias “The state-level tournament which commenced today will run till 3 April. Matches will be scheduled between 7.00 am in the morning till 10.00 pm in the evening.”

The Veterans segment includes singles and doubles categories and has received 100+ entries across age categories. Additionally, the tournament includes eight categories – Under 12 (Girls and Boys), Under 16 (Girls and Boys), Mixed Doubles, Men’s Doubles, Men’s Singles and Ladies Singles.

Said Rajendra Godinho, Secretary, Goa State Tennis Association (GSTA), “Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias is doing a phenomenal job hosting this tournament annually. This tournament is the most looked forward to by players in Goa and neighbouring states.” Arjun Gadre, Owner, Gadre Groups said, “Everyone on the panel with me is very passionate about the sport and are driven to make this tournament a success and part of the tennis calendar of India.”

Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias has an interesting legacy spanning over 80 years. In 1934, Mrs. Josephine Hogaz, an American industrial magnate, introduced the game of tennis in Goa. She also provided the finance for the making of the first tennis court in the Club premises. This game became popular with its members leading to the introduction of another court a few years later.

Over the past 80 years under the leadership of various individuals, the club has innovated and improved keeping in mind the requirement of its members. The club offers facilities for playing badminton, squash, table tennis, billiards and tennis within its premises.