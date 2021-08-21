Goalkeeper Anuj Kumar joins Aizawl FC on loan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC’s young and promising goalkeeper Anuj Kumar will join I-League side Aizawl FC on loan for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign, the club announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has been a part of Hyderabad FC since its inception, and spent the last season on loan with Real Kashmir, where he was a part of the side that won the IFA Shield, and also featured for the Snow Leopards enroute to their fifth-place finish in the I-League.

Anuj will now continue his progress with the 2017 I-League champions, as he aims to add valuable experience to his game in a competitive I-League.

Hyderabad FC will keep a close eye on his progress and wishes him the best for the upcoming season.