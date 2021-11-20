Hyderabad: In a Pool ‘B’ League match, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) beat CAG XI by 1-0 in the first match on the seventh day of the ‘Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament’, being hosted at the SCR Sports Complex, Secunderabad.

Punjab & Sind Bank playing their last League match scraped through by scoring the goal in the dying moments of the match. Shahbaz Khan of PSB scored a field goal in the 58th minute of the match. Both the teams created multiple opportunities but failed to capitalise on them. This was the only win PSB registered in the League, earlier they lost to Indian Railways 3-7 and to Indian Navy by 0-1. CAG XI lost to Indian Railways by 1-2 in their earlier League match and will play their last match tomorrow against the Indian Navy. Goal Keeper of PSB, Kulbir Singh was named the Man of the match.

Results: Punjab & Sind Bank – 1 (Shahbaz Khan – 58th minute – field goal) beat CAG Xl – 0.

Man of the match: Kulbir Singh, PSB.

Game – 2: Indian Railways vs Indian Navy

The match between Indian Railways and Indian Navy ends in a 2-2 draw, at the ‘Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament’!

In the second match of the day, Indian Railways and Indian Navy, both Pool ‘B’ teams, drew their match 2-2; at the ‘Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament’, being hosted at the SCR Sports Complex, Secunderabad. Indian Railways played their last League match today, in the earlier matches, they defeated PSB by 7-3 and CAG XI by 2-1 and almost reserved their berth in the Semi-finals. Indian Navy which qualified through the Knock out round displayed some high-standard hockey right through the tournament and remained undefeated, in the League stage it beat PSB by 1-0 and has a match tomorrow against CAG XI. Indian Railways which played all three League matches is topping Pool ‘B’ with 7 points after today’s match, Indian Navy is ranked number 2 in the Pool with another match to play.

The match began with a bang, with both the teams scoring their goals in the first 20 minutes, all of which were through penalty corners. Thereafter they couldn’t penetrate the opponent’s defence to clinch the match. Joginder Singh scored both the goals for Indian Railways by converting penalty corners in the 9th and 11th minutes. Indian Navy came back strongly with Jugraj Singh converting two penalty corners, one in the 14th minute and later leveling the score in the 20th minute.

Results: Indian Railways – 2 (Joginder Singh – 9th minute – penalty corner & Joginder Singh – 11th minute – penalty corner) drew with Indian Navy – 2 (Jugraj Singh – 14th minute – penalty corner & Jugraj Singh – 20th minute – penalty corner).

Green Card – Rajin Kandulna, Indian Railways – 46th minute; Yellow Card – Nitesh, Indian Navy – 53rd minute & Aakib Rahim, Indian Navy – 59th minute.

Man of the match: Jugraj Singh, Indian Navy.

Match Schedule: 21st November, Sunday

The matches scheduled on Sunday 21st, November 2021, at the 57th Gooncha Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament at SCR Sports Complex, Secunderabad, are as follows.

1. 1.00 pm – Indian Oil vs SCR

2. 3.00 pm – CAG XI vs Indian Navy