Gravolite Partners with Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023

Gravolite, one of the leading sports mat manufacturers in India, became the official supplier of Kabaddi mats for the Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023.

The 4th Edition is to be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune. The Yuva Kabaddi Series will commence on March 30th, 2023, with sixteen teams, namely Ahmednagar District, Nashik District, and Mumbai. Shahar, Ratnagiri District, Kolhapur District, Thane District, Palghar District, Pune District, Mumbai Upnagar, Raigarh District, Sangli District,Parbhani District, Latur District, Dhule District, Nandurbar District, and Nanded District.

Gravolite mats will be used throughout the tournament, considering the infrastructural requirements kabaddi as a combat sport demands. These mats have been designed as per the international standards, keeping in mind the well-being of the athletes, while performing their respective games.