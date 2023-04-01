Gravolite Partners with Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023

Gravolite, one of the leading sports mat manufacturers in India, became the official supplier of Kabaddi mats for the Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023.
The 4th Edition is to be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune. The Yuva Kabaddi Series will commence on March 30th, 2023, with sixteen teams, namely Ahmednagar District, Nashik District, and Mumbai. Shahar, Ratnagiri District, Kolhapur District, Thane District, Palghar District, Pune District, Mumbai Upnagar, Raigarh District, Sangli District,Parbhani District, Latur District, Dhule District, Nandurbar District, and Nanded District.
Gravolite mats will be used throughout the tournament, considering the infrastructural requirements kabaddi as a combat sport demands. These mats have been designed as per the international standards, keeping in mind the well-being of the athletes, while performing their respective games.
Vaibhav Somani, Director of Gravolite, said, “We are excited to be the official supplier of Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023. Kabaddi as a main-stream sports is slowly receiving the due recognition it deserves in the Indian sports industry. And with such tournaments, athletes from different backgrounds get the recognition on a larger platform and also the motivation to perform better. We have been manufacturing world-class kabaddi mats to safeguard the health and well-being of the players. Sometimes, playing such combat sports on the ground can cause severe injuries or lifelong disabilities to the athletes. But, with Gravolite Kabaddi Mats, they get the desired cushion base and floor padding, which helps athletes manoeuvre moves without having to sustain injury.” “He further added that it has always been a top priority for Gravolite to provide high-quality mats, designed and manufactured keeping in mind the international standards.”
Vikas K Gautam, CEO, Yuva Kabbadi Series mentioned, “ As the first professional Kabaddi league to introduce full black FOP, we have been widely appreciated by fans across the world. Gravolite produces the best quality Kabaddi mats, and we are delighted to have them as a partner for YKS. Our partnership with Gravolite represents a commitment to providing the highest quality mat experience, free of injury for our athletes and delivering an exceptional experience to our fans. With Gravolite’s contribution, we are confident that YKS will continue to grow and make a positive impact on the sport of Kabaddi. We look forward to a successful partnership with Gravolite and welcome them to the YKS family”.