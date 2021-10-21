Hon’ble Minister Dr. KC Narayana Gowda visits JAIN campuses to witness preparations for Khelo India University Games 2021

Dr. KC Narayana Gowda, Hon’ble Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Sericulture, Government of Karnataka visited the JAIN Global campus and JAIN Sports School on Monday, 18th October 2021, to witness the ongoing preparation for Khelo India University Games (KIUG) to be held in March 2022 in Karnataka. JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) is the official host of the 2nd edition of KIUG.

The hon’ble minister was accompanied by other officials from his office including Dr. H.N. Gopala Krishna, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Govt. of Karnataka; Shri. Prabhakar H, KAS, Personal Secretary to Hon’ble Minister, Govt. of Karnataka; Shri. M.S. Ramesh, Joint Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Govt. of Karnataka; Dr. Jeetendra Shetty, Deputy Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Govt. of Karnataka; Mr. S.H. Suresh Kumar, Manager, Sports Authority of India. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University); Dr. Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and faculty members from the university welcomed the officials and explained the details of the preparations happening at full swing for the upcoming KIUG.

Speaking at the session, Dr. KC Narayana Gowda, Hon’ble Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Sericulture, Government of Karnataka said, “I’m really thrilled to witness the initiatives and preparations happening at rapid speed at JAIN campus for KIUG. My office will provide all the necessary support and cooperation needed for the successful execution and completion of the event. JAIN Group is popularly known for its excellence in academics and sports. We are happy to collaborate with them. As a team, we are certain that the KIUG 2021 will be a huge success. I wish such engagements and events to come up in the future, thereby enabling our students to get access to the right platforms & opportunities and empowering their dreams of becoming a successful sportsman.”

Excited about the KIUG 2021, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) said, “We are really honoured to host the hon’ble minister Shri Narayana Gowda and his officers at our campus today and discuss the preparedness of the host University and state for KIUG 2021. We thank the Government of Karnataka for bestowing the trust on us. JAIN has a history of nurturing sportsmanship among students. We take pride in stating that many of our alumni are successful sportsmen today. As an official host of KIUG, we reiterate our commitment to make this distinctive event a grand success and safe and continue to uphold our core values to nurture sports talent in the country. We hope that KIUG will establish an array of sports opportunities for emerging talents who are set to represent the country in international sports forums.”

Khelo India University Games was started in 2018 with an aim to tap the growing sports talent in college and university campuses to represent India in International sports events like the Olympics & National Games. The foundation to KIUG was laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi in 2020. The launch of KIUG 2021 will happen in December 2021. The games will begin from 5th March 2022 onwards at JAIN Global Campus, JAIN Sports School, Sree Kanteerava Stadium (indoor & outdoor), Hockey Stadium, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Shooting Range. Out of 19 sports that have been identified for KIUG, 15 sports will be conducted at JAIN campuses alone. The event is set to witness over 8500 plus participants, including 4500 plus athletes across 200 and above universities. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate KIUG 2021. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai has extended the event invite to the Prime Minister.