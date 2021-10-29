Hyderabad FC announce DafaNews as Principal Sponsor

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC is delighted to announce DafaNews, a one-stop online sports news hub – as the club’s Principal Sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

DafaNews, which has partnered with top football clubs across the globe, entered India’s premier football league in the 2019-20 season. The news portal publishes daily news, opinions, resources, interviews and analysis and meets the demands of all sports fans, reporting judiciously about the world of sport.

The association will see Hyderabad FC sport the DafaNews logo on all of their match jerseys throughout the ISL campaign.

Spokesperson from DafaNews, said “We’re delighted to partner with Hyderabad FC and grow our portfolio of partners. The league’s following increases year on year and we expect it to continue to do so.”

Mr. Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC co-owner, said, “We are delighted to have on board one of the leading online sports news hubs in the country. With DafaNews being a renowned player in their space, this partnership will give us an opportunity to build some meaningful campaigns in the season ahead and make it a win-win partnership for both brands. This partnership is just a start of a much larger association in the years to come.”

Hyderabad FC begins its campaign in the Indian Super League against Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on November 23.