Hyderabad FC defy odds to beat Mumbai City at Fatorda

Manolo’s men put on brave show to defeat Islanders 2-1; Finish league campaign with 38 points from 20 games

Goa: After a disheartening loss in the last round, Hyderabad FC put on a bravehearted performance at Fatorda to register a 2-1 win over Mumbai City on Saturday. Rohit Danu (14’) and Joel Chianese (41’) were on the scoresheet for HFC while Mourtada Fall (76’) was on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Manolo Marquez’s men completed the double over Mumbai City for the first time, as they finished the league campaign with 11 wins and 38 points from their 20 games. Mumbai City, with this loss, were knocked out of contention for a spot in the play-offs.

With COVID still rife in the camp, Hyderabad were forced into making quite a few changes to their Starting XI yet again, with just six subs on the bench, that did not even include a second keeper.

But it took just 14 minutes for the spirited HFC side to take the lead as Rohit Danu scored his second goal of the season from inside the six-yard box. The goal came at the end of a scrap after a corner-kick from the left as Juanan’s scuffed attempt on goal ended up as an assist.

Mumbai failed to find a foothold on the game as Hyderabad created a few more chances before Joel Chianese doubled the lead just before half-time. Mohammad Yasir came up with a superb chipped ball for the No 7, who slotted home in style to take his side 2-0 up in the first half.

The visitors did force Laxmikant Kattimani into a couple of nervous moments before Fall headed in a Cassio Gabriel free-kick. But it was Hyderabad, who were the stronger side on the night took all three points from the game.

Souvik Chakrabarti, the Hero of the Match on the night along with Juanan, Khassa Camara and Chinglensana Singh were superb at the back all night. Nikhil Poojary, who started at left-back and ended the game as a right-winger was also impressive, while Halicharan Narzary came on as a sub after a long injury rehab.

Joel Chianese and Javi Siverio did their job to see off a morale boosting win as HFC head into the semi-finals on a high.