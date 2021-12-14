Hyderabad FC – Hyderabad put five past the Highlanders

Goa: Hyderabad FC put in a five-star performance at Bambolim on Monday as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over NorthEast United in their fifth game of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

With the three points won, Hyderabad FC now has 10 points from their first five games and stands second in the league table, just two points off Mumbai City who are on top.

Chinglensana started off the scoring in the 12th minute for Hyderabad after Edu Garcia’s free kick hit the post and came back to the No 4 who had an empty net to score what was his first ISL goal. Just 15 minutes later, Bart Ogbeche (27’) found the back of the net after a precise ball over the top from Edu Garcia.

Ogbeche took it down on his chest and finished with confidence that he has shown in the last few games. The visitors pulled one back just before halftime after Danmawia Ralte made the most of a scrappy piece of defending from Manolo’s men at the end of a throw-in.

The Highlanders put pressure early in the second half as well but Hyderabad held on well, even as Laxmikant Kattimani had a couple of close shaves. However, it was Ogbeche who found the net again in the 78th minute, scoring probably his best goal so far this season.

The No 20 made space for himself from well outside the box and managed to ping one in the far corner, leaving the NorthEast keeper no chance of saving it.

And as the visitors pushed on for a goal, Aniket Jadhav (90) and Javi Siverio (90+ 4’) scored late in the game to seal off a memorable night in Bambolim.

Sana, Javi and Aniket all scored their first goals in Hyderabad FC colors while Aaren D’Silva picked up the assist for Javi’s goal to kick start his ISL career. Joel Chianese who came off the bench and Edu Garcia both also set up a couple of goals each.

The likes of Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Rohit Danu, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Juanan, Joao Victor and Kattimani on goal were as influential as the goal scorers as HFC put in an all-round performance to seal a night to remember for every HFC fan.

Asish Rai was named the Hero of the Match for his impressive performance down the right flank.

This was the third time Hyderabad scored four or more goals against the Highlanders as HFC matched their biggest ever ISL win (incidentally vs NorthEast United in Feb 2020) on Monday,

HFC is back in action on Saturday when they face FC Goa in a 9:30 pm kick-off in what will be an away game at Bambolim.