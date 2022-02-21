Hyderabad FC register ninth win of ISL season

Hyderabad FC put in a clinical performance on a tricky Saturday-night Indian Super League clash against FC Goa at Bambolim to run out 3-2 winners. Bartholomew Ogbeche (25’, 41’) and Joao Victor (70’) were on the scoresheet for Manolo Marquez’s men while Jorge Ortiz (35’) and Devendra Murgaonkar (73’) scored in either half for the visitors on the night.

With three more points in the bag, Hyderabad FC has now registered five wins in their last six games. This was HFC’s first-ever win over FC Goa in the ISL and takes them back on top of the league table with 32 points after 17 games to take a two-point lead over ATK Mohun Bagan in 2nd with 30 points.

FC Goa started the game on the front foot, trying to push the HFC defenders back but Manolo’s men slowly settled in and started to express themselves in the final third. After a foray of attacks at the end of some slick passing moves, Bart Ogbeche scored the opener, heading into the bottom corner from Asish Rai’s teasing cross in with his left foot.

Hyderabad’s lead lasted just ten minutes as Jorge Ortiz found the back of the net after Alberto Noguera slid him through on goal. But Ogbeche was not done yet. He wriggled past a group of FC Goa defenders to make space and let one fly with his left.

The shot was not the best but Dheeraj Moirangthem could not keep it out to give HFC back their lead. The boys went into the break with a one-goal advantage and doubled it in the 70th minute. Joao Victor’s long-range strike was deflected and left Dheeraj with no chance to give HFC a two-goal lead.

Devendra Murgaonkar pulled one back for the visitors with a bullet header to set up an intense finish to the game. But Hyderabad FC controlled the tempo and weathered off any late damage to see out a crucial win on the night.

The likes of Juanan, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra and Laxmikant Kattimani did their best to keep out the Goa attacks while Joel Chianese, Nikhil Poojary and Ogbeche were a constant threat at the other end.

Substitutes Sahil Tavora, Javi Siverio and Khassa Camara, who made his HFC debut, did well to fight it out and keep the lead intact as Hyderabad registered their ninth win of the season, eclipsing their points tally from last season.

Skipper Joao Victor put in an all-around performance, scoring his fifth goal of the season while Bart Ogbeche scored his 16th goal to make this season the best of his career in the ISL.

Hyderabad FC is back in action when they take on Kerala Blasters on February 23, at Bambolim on Wednesday.