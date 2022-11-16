IDCA inaugurates mega tournament in Agra- IDCA 6th T20 National Cricket Championship for deaf on 14th November 2022

New Delhi, 16, November 2022: The IDCA 6th T20 National Cricket Championship for the deaf was formally inaugurated in an auspicious ceremony on 14th Nov. in Agra.

Dedicated to nurturing upcoming sports talent among specially-abled youths in the country, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation has joined hands with Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) as a Support Partner for the IDCA 6th National Cricket Championship for the deaf in Agra. In this role, the foundation will extend support to the IDCA teams as they begin to play for IDCA 6th edition of the National Cricket Championship for the deaf from 14th November to 20th November 2022. Teams from 17 states are competing with each other in this powerpack championship to win the title of national champion.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “We are elated and thankful to Villoo Poonawalla Foundation for extending their support for IDCA 6th National Cricket Championship for the deaf. It will help to motivate the specially-abled youths of the country to dream big and strive hard to achieve their dreams as nothing is impossible. We are looking forward to a long partnership with the brand.” Mr. Jaswinder Narang, CEO, of Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation present at the inaugural ceremony said, “We are happy to collaborate with IDCA for the upcoming National Cricket Championship for the deaf. Sports have the power to inspire and unite people. Being the ‘Support Partner’ of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, we stay true to our commitment of promoting sports among the specially-abled youth of the country. We wish immense luck and success to the participating teams.” Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA welcoming Mr. Saurabh Khanna at the inaugural ceremony said, “We are also delighted to welcome Marriott International’s Courtyard by Marriott, Agra as our Hospitality Partner in support of the cause. This is in continuation of a long term partnership extended by the Marriott Group of hotels to IDCA.

Present on the occasion was former cricketer Mr. Sharma who was very impressed to met the captains of the 17 teams & motivated the players to play their best.

In support are IDCA’s partners KFC India, Hero Motocorp, Inox Leisure, A E Live, Impact, Cognito,