Indian Oil lifts the Inder Mohan Kapur Nehru Senior Winners Cup, at the Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament

Hyderabad: The summit clash between the two titans, Indian Oil and Indian Railways at the ‘Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament’, turned out to be a riveting final till the last minute, but Indian Oil ultimately prevailed upon in the penalty shootout round and lifted the coveted ‘Inder Mohan Kapur Nehru Senior Winners’ Cup, with a 6-4 win. Indian Railways got the consolation prize, the prestigious Inder Mohan Kapur Senior Runners-Up Cup at the SCR Sports Complex, Secunderabad, today.

This is the sixth time Indian Oil won the tournament, earlier they lifted the cup 4 times on their own and were a joint winner once. This is the first time these two teams vied for the Nehru Tournament cup, though they met each other in the other finals. Indian Railways won the Nehru Senior Hockey trophy twice earlier in 2016 and 2018. In the last final’s clash between these two teams at the 31st Lal Bahadur Shastri Hockey Tournament, Indian Railways outflanked Indian Oil by 3-0. However, today Indian Oil scripted a memorable win and exacted a sweet revenge on Indian Railways. Talwinder Singh of Indian Oil was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament.

The tournament favourite Indian Oil dominated the match in the first three quarters, but Indian Railways came back strongly in the dying moments and retrieved the match by forcing a 2-2 draw. However, they lost out in the penalty shootout round and gave away the match. Early in the match, Indian Oil took the lead through a field goal scored by Angadbir Singh in the 12th minute. The second quarter went goalless and at halftime, Indian Oil was 1-0. Immediately into the second half, Indian Oil strengthened their position through a field goal by Arman Qureshi in the 32nd minute. When it seemed like Indian Oil would walk away with the Cup, Pardeep Singh brought back Indian Railway’s into the game by reducing the margin through a beautiful field goal in the 51st minute and the very next minute Joginder Singh converted a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, levelling the scores. In the penalty shootout that followed, Pardeep Singh gave the lead for Indain Railways through a smart strike by beating the goalkeeper; Angadbir Singh of Indian Oil restored the parity; Ajmer Singh missed the opportunity and let down the Indian Railways. Talwinder Singh scored a wonderful goal and gave a 2-1 lead for Indian Oil; Seshe Gowda of Indian Railways scored a simple goal as the Indian Oil goalkeeper tripped and levelled the scores. Raheel Mohd., of Indian oil made the score 3-2; however, Ajay Yadav of Indian Railways missed his opportunity and Vikramjit Singh of Indian Oil clinched the opportunity to make the score 4-2 for Indian Oil to register a victory. Roshan Minz of Indian Oil was declared the Man of the match.

Results: Indian Oil – 6 (Angadbir Singh – 12th minute – field goal; Arman Qureshi – 32nd minute – field goal; Penalty shootout – Angadbir Singh, Talwinder Singh, Raheel Mohd. & Vikramjit Singh) beat Indian Railways – 4 (Pardeep Singh – 51st minute – field goal; Joginder Singh – 52nd minute – penalty corner; Penalty shootout – Pardeep Singh & Seshe Gowda).

Green Card: Arman Qureshi, Indian Oil – 17th minute; Yellow Card: Vickram Kanth, Indian Oil – 43rd minute.

Man of the match: Roshan Minz, Indian Oil.

GOONCHA – 57th NEHRU SENIOR HOCKEY TOURNAMENT – 2021

Prizes & Trophies

‘Inder Mohan Kapur Nehru Senior Winners’ Cup: INDIAN OIL

Inder Mohan Kapur Senior Runners-Up Cup: INDIAN RAILWAYS

Best Player of the Tournament: Talwinder Singh, Indian Oil

Life Time Achievement Award: Mr Kukoo Walia, Secretary-General, Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society

Fair Play Trophy: South Central Railway (in the memory of Hockey Legend and Founder Father of JNHTS, Maj. General Virendra Singh)

Lt. Gen. Harbaksh Singh Trophy: Indian Navy (Given to the Best Services Team)

The ’57th Gooncha Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament,’ (GNSHT); hosted by Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society’s (JNHTS) and sponsored by Gooncha Estates Pvt Ltd, part of the Hyderabad based Gooncha Group; which provided a grand fiesta of quality hockey for connoisseurs, concluded today at the South-Central Railway Sports Complex. Chief Guest Dr Madireddy Srinivas Reddy, former MLC and Senior Politician gave away the prizes to the winners at the closing ceremony. Also present were Special Guest Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Hon’ble Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Govt. of Telangana and Guests of Honour, Shri Subhash Kapur, President, JNHTS & Founder Chairman, Steelbird Hi-tech India Ltd; Shri Samar Hamid, Vice-President, JNHTS & Educationist; Dr. Saini, Vice President, JNHTS & General Secretary, Delhi Public School Educational Society; LT. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.), Vice President, JNHTS; Shri Bhupinder Singh, IRS, Vice president, JNHTS; Smt. Arti Bharwani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Gooncha Group & Chairperson, Organizing Committee, GNSHT; Shri Yash Bharwani, Executive Director, Gooncha Group & Vice-Chairman, Organizing Committee, GNSHT and Shri Kukoo Walia, Hon’ble Secretary General, JNHTS. Some breathtaking and colourful dance performances preceded the prize-giving ceremony.

The Senior Tournament was conducted at Hyderabad as a tribute to Shri Inder Mohan Kapur Ji, the Founding Father of Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society. Hyderabad had the unique privilege of hosting the first-ever Nehru Tournament outside of New Delhi. The Tournament kickstarted on November 14th 2021 and had 14 star-studded top teams of the country vying for the coveted ‘Inder Mohan Kapur Nehru Senior Winners’ Cup. A rare hockey extravaganza at Hyderabad, witnessed 22 matches in all, including an exhibition match, spanning over the last ten days. The various prizes presented to outstanding performers were, Inder Mohan Kapur Senior Winners’ Cup, which carried a purse of Rupees 4 Lakhs to the winners and Inder Mohan Kapur Senior Runners-Up Cup, with a purse of Rupees 2 lakhs for the runner-up. The most valuable player of the tournament was awarded a brand new Benelli Imperiale 400 (BS6), and the Inder Mohan Kapur Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Hockey 2021 with a cash prize of 5 lakh Rupees was given along with recognitions for other performers.

Shri Kukoo Walia, Secretary-General, JNHTS; paid rich tributes to Shri Inder Mohan Kapur Ji and commended his immense contribution to JNHTS and society at large. He appreciated Gooncha Estates Pvt Ltd., pivotal role in giving hockey the much-needed impetus by hosting a world-class tournament at Hyderabad. He congratulated Shri Yash Bharwani, on carrying forward his grandfather and the Founding Father, Shri Inder Mohan Kapur Ji’s legacy and inspiring the youth.

On this occasion, Shri Yash Bharwani congratulated the entire Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society and called this partnership historic. He expressed immense pride and honour to be the torchbearer of his grandfather’s legacy, the Founding Father of the Gooncha Group and JNHTS. Mentioning the ‘Inder Mohan Kapur Nehru Senior Winners & Runners-Up Cups’ of the Senior Tournament and their recreation by melting the previous Nehru Senior Cups and recreating these using the same metal that was in circulation within the winning teams for 56 years, he called this exercise a befitting tribute. He also mentioned the founding of the JNHTS being the first Philanthropic Pursuit of Shri I.M. Kapur Ji’s and this Title Sponsorship marking Gooncha Group’s first CSR Initiative. He stated that this sponsorship is not just a service to Shri I.M. Kapur’s society but also a further fueling exercise to our national game.