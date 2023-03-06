Khela Hobe 2.0 – A Philanthropic Wheel Chair Cricket Match

Kolkata, 6th March, 2023: Khela Hobe 2.0 is a nobel initiative by Sarmista Acharya (Founder of S.A venture, Social Entrepreneur), Ankit Shaw (Celebrity Anchor and National Record Holder) and Raj Roy (Founder of The Junction House) which was held today at Pragati Sangha Maidan, Kolkata. The event was graced by the presence of several personalities like: Vinod Kambli, Indian Cricketer; R P Singh, Indian Cricketer; Tapas Roy, MLA; Dr. Santanu Sen, Member of Parliament; Anjan Paul, Councillor and many other eminent personalities.

Mr. Ankit Shaw, Celebrity Anchor and National Record Holder said, “The world is evolving every day in every sector and rapidly in the field of sports too. That’s how we planned to organise a Wheel chair Cricket match for people who must be respected by giving them equal opportunities. Kolkata will witness the never seen before Cricket match. We are glad god gave us the chance to showcase world that only a step is needed to create a storm.”

Ms. Sarmista Acharya, Social Entrepreneur said, “I’ve always wished to bring change in society in every way possible. I’ve always tried to uplift and motivate under privileged people but this time, it was a special initiative with one of a kind Cricket match for people who hold special position in the society. “Khela Hobe 2.0” is all about a cause and message, let’s all come together and let the world know.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Raj Roy, Director of The Junction House said, “We want to create awareness that the Specially abled can do whatever they want to do in life infact even better than a normal person. Every individual coming in the tournament will take back a message to support and motivate wheel chair cricketers as they are no less in any category. That’s the main idea of “Khela Hobe 2.0 ” – A Play for a Cause.”