Ladakh runners bags the winner positions in 10 km marathon at Ankita Konwar, Founded Invincible Women’s Run in Mumbai

Mumbai…21st February, 2023… Ladakh runners secured three winning positions at the 1st edition of Invincible Women’s Run in Mumbai. Milind Soman flagged of the event in Mumbai on 18th and 19th February 2023 at Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai. Ankita Konwar, Founder of Invincible Women’s Run has conceived this initiative to give an opportunity to each and every woman to prioritize her health and to urge them to take a step towards a healthier, happier, and fitter life. The initiative is managed by Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP, which aims to promote awareness of healthy lifestyles for women.

The 1st winner of the 10km marathon, Tashi Ladol completed it in 40 minutes 27 seconds, Stanzin Chondol and Stanzin Dolkar took 40 minutes 57 seconds and 41 minutes 13 seconds respectively to reach the finish line.

Invincible Women’s Run is first of its kind Women’s only marathon in the world which offers both formats of running distances i.e. long distances – Limitless 100 kms, Super 75 kms, Fabulous 50 kms and short distances – 10 kms, Lifelong Fight Lazy 5 kms and 3 kms. 100 kms relay has also been introduced with four women per team each running 25 kms.

Face of the Invincible Women’s Run, Milind Soman said, “I have been associated with many marathons but being the face of Invincible Women’s Run is definitely special not only because it’s founded by Ankita, my wife but also because it truly represents the resilience of the women in our society. The innovative format of Invincible Women’s Run has motivated ordinary women to test their endurance and take up distances such as 50, 75, 100 kms pushing their physical and mental capabilities. It was heartening to see them burn the road and do incredible things when it comes to fitness. Flagging off Ankita for the 100 kms relay as she ran to encourage other women participants will be memorable.”

Milind further added, “So many people in our society today have forgotten the immense physical and mental capability that the women are blessed with as human beings and often find the idea of running Lifelong Fight Lazy 5k or walking 10km tough. The fact that these women, even at the age of 40 or 50, with no previous experience of any exercise or sport, can even imagine themselves running 50km or 100km, is just so inspiring!”

Ankita Konwar, Founder of Invincible Women and Director of Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP said, “The idea of Invincible Women’s Run has finally turned into a reality. I am overwhelmed with the tremendous response to the 1st edition which has proven that women thrive when it comes to endurance. It was amazing to see the determination and courage of the women to run long distances effortlessly. Hence everyone who’s participating in this event, is an invincible woman. Invincible Women wants to celebrate and encourage each woman who has this fight in themselves.

I am grateful to the support we have received from the participants and our partners.”

Over 25 visually impaired girls and 20 baby wearing mothers along with grandmothers and cancer Sheroes participated in the run enthusiastically. There was an overwhelming response from corporates as well. Each of the participants received a free health check-up tag from HCG, medical partner of Invincible Women’s Run. There were Special counters – No Guilt! Period stall for promoting awareness about menstrual hygiene and Chase your blues away stall for promoting mental health awareness.

Mr. George Alex, Regional Business Head- Maharashtra, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited said, “We are happy to be associated with this initiative which provides an opportunity to support the women who want to push their mental and physical barriers and do incredible things in the fitness segment. We believe that women are born with the tenacity to overcome obstacles and achieve extraordinary things. It was incredible to witness such endurance and enthusiasm from women of all ages.”

Invincible Women has received huge response from the sponsors like Lifelong, Vedika, Inorbit Mall Malad, Red FM, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Maitrayana, Decathlon, Anmol Baby Carriers & Accessories, Afterlife, inc5 Shoes, Indinoir, Hunk Golden, Framcrafters Photography, WhatNext, have extended their wholehearted support for this special Run designed to involve women from all the background of the society.