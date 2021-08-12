Mankind Pharma celebrates the efforts of players who couldn’t win the medals but the hearts of all

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma, the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in India has come forward to recognise the hard work and dedication of Indian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The brand will be rewarding players who represented India and garnered 4th position to salute them and encourage their determination and hard work.

Mankind Pharma will be facilitating the players with a token of appreciation and gratitude for their exceptional performance. It is not always about winning accolades and not all success is measured by bagging a trophy, the company believes that they may have lost out on a medal but they have won a billion hearts. Mankind understands the hardships faced by the athletes and has come forward to appreciate and acknowledge the spirit of the players. The pharma company has decided to give a total amount of 2.20 crore as a cumulative reward. Each player of the Women’s Hockey team, a total of 16 players, with 11 lakhs rupees and adding to that the Pharma company is rewarding Boxer Satish Kumar, Wrestler Deepak Punia, Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary and Golfer Aditi Ashok, who will be given a sum of INR 11 lakh each for their bravery and hard work.

Mankind Pharma believes that it’s not always about attaining that position on the podium, it’s the spirit with which all the players have performed and represented India.

Mankind Pharma has always supported the athlete community, and through such initiatives, it believes in justifying the true meaning of ‘Mankind’. The brand admires that sports should be promoted and appreciated in our country. As a company, Mankind Pharma always believes in supporting all those who bring fame for the nation and be a part of the growth and development of the nation.

Mr. Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Mankind Pharma, said, “We believe that in every sport it is not the win that counts, it’s the efforts that are counted and our players have put so much effort while representing our country. We have heard heart-warming stories of Olympic players who came from humble origins and have struggled to reach this stage. All such players have put in years of all hard work, many hail from small villages, live away with the family so their preparation doesn’t suffer. Despite all the problems, their courage and determination to represent the country at the biggest sporting event is exemplary. As a leader in the industry, we want to appreciate the hardships and sacrifices they have put in over the years. Such players inspire the whole country and motivate the younger generation to earn honours for the country.”

The Pharma company stand by these players who might have missed a medal, but they won everyone’s hearts. The staunchest of critics were made to sit up and applaud. These players have lost the medal but they have made sure to give a watershed moment for every Indian.

We are proud of all our players who put in so much of efforts. Jai Hind!