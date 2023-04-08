MI always a strong side at home but CSK are difficult team to beat on any ground: Mohammed Kaif

TATA IPL 2023 is set to make fans’ Saturday more special with two electrifying encounters as Rajasthan Royals will host Delhi Capitals in the opening game of the doubleheader.

The excitement will reach its crescendo by evening when Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns with each other in the evening encounter which is one of the highly-anticipated games of the season.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan has backed Mumbai Indians to win the game as beating the five-time champions at Wankhede Stadium has always been an uphill task for the Super Kings. Yusuf Pathan, an IPL legend in every sense, went on to say that beating Mumbai in their backyard isn’t going to be easy for MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Yusuf Pathan said, “Fans in Mumbai will always want MS Dhoni to entertain them with his performance but wish Mumbai Indians to win the match. But you see it is difficult to beat MI at home. There have been 10 matches between CSK and MI at Wankhede Stadium so far and MI has won seven times. If you believe in the figures, then Mumbai Indians are definitely going to pocket those two vital points.”

Meanwhile former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif cautioned Mumbai Indians to not take CSK lightly because the Yellow Army is known for comebacks.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Md. Kaif said, “MI always looks strong at home but CSK is difficult to beat on any ground. In such a situation, MI will have to work hard at Wankhede to get their first two points of this season.”

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan cited the example of GT, LSG, RCB, and CSK – who won their first home games in TATA IPL 2023 – and backed Rohit Sharma and his Blue Brigade to come on top.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL, Irfan Pathan said, “It is difficult to pick one winner between MI and CSK but since MI is playing at home this time, they have better chances of winning this game.” Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL, Tom Moody said, “In the 15 years of IPL, both CSK and MI share nine trophies between them. So, there’s a lot of pride in what these two extraordinary teams do and how they operate. These two teams have been doing well and the rivalry is good. It’s also going to be a big moment for MI captain Rohit Sharma as he’s playing at home and he might just come out all guns blazing tomorrow.”

Former India captain and legendary batter Krish Srikkanth had a word of advice for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.