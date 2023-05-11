MS Dhoni ensures players in CSK camp understand their strengths and utilise them: Sreesanth

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2023, is witnessing the highly anticipated ‘Rivalry Week’, from 6th to 13th May 2023, living up to its billings.

The Rivalry Week continues to live up to the hype with every passing game. It keeps delivering some of the most intense and exciting matches with the greatest rivals in the history of TATA IPL to show the high level of competition of this tournament.

Fans are also getting to witness the rivalry between teams from the North and South as some of the biggest teams from the two regions are going against one another to pick up two crucial points as the business end of the tournament approaches. All teams are still within reach of the playoffs spot, making this edition one of the most closely fought contests in the 15 years of the tournament. The rivalry week kick-started on May 6th with one of the ‘Greatest Rivalries’ of TATA IPL when CSK locked horns with MI.

In the next game of the Rivalry Week, Delhi Capitals travel down South to take on heavyweights CSK in the latter’s den i.e. Chepauk. The David Warner-led side must be high on confidence following the scintillating win over RCB at home.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons two consecutive victories must have taken the confidence of this team to the next level but the lack of runs from Warner’s bat is a concern for DC – who are sitting at the bottom of the table.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, “Delhi Capitals’ confidence has increased after winning two consecutive matches but captain David Warner’s lack of runs in the last few matches is a cause of concern. Yes, some young players have come forward and taken responsibility but Delhi’s problem still remains where it started. They were at the last place then and still are.”

CSK, on the other hand, are placed in the second position and the MS Dhoni-led side looks favourites to make it to the top four. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded MS Dhoni for making those brilliant tactical moves and helping CSK march on.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, “CSK is sure to qualify for the playoffs. Now CSK will try to make it to the Top-2. I always say that whenever any team comes to their home ground, ‘Chacha Chowdhary’ MSD closes the door of his stadium and thrashes the opposition mercilessly. CSK is a ruthless team and it deals with opposition teams in its own way.”

Former India cricketer S Badrinath – who has been a part of the CSK setup in the past – believes CSK’s fast bowling attack is inexperienced but MS Dhoni has managed it well.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, S Badrinath said, “CSK’s pace bowling attack looks pretty inexperienced and that is a concern. The bowlers will have to rise up but MS Dhoni has managed well with the resources he has.”

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth also seconded Badrinath’s opinion and went on to claim that their legendary skipper knows how to bring the best out of the players.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, S Sreesanth said,“MS Dhoni’s biggest quality is that he brings the best out of the players. And if they don’t know, he’ll make sure they understand their strengths. When they get the backing of the captain and the team atmosphere is so good, players bring out the best in them.”

