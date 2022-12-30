Rithwik Sanjeevi creates history for Tamilnadu by winning gold in men’s category as first-time winner of All India ranking badminton men’s singles tournament

Chennai/New Delhi/Mumbai, December 2022: Rithvik Sanjeevi, 19, from Tamil Nadu, training at Hatsun Badminton Centre, Thiruthangal, beat Satish Kumar 21-18, 21-14 in the Finals of Yonex – Sunrise Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2022. He has created history again by being the first player from Tamil Nadu to win the Men’s Singles Title in a National Ranking Tournament.

Rithvik last won the U17 Boys Singles title in the National Championships in 2019, also the first player from Tamil Nadu to do so.

He was also the Runner-up in the Bangladesh International Challenge Tournament held in December 2021 which had participants from all over the world.