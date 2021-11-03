RoundGlass Punjab FC unveils new look for 2021-22 season home kit

Mohali: RoundGlass Punjab FC is proud to unveil their home kit for the upcoming 2021-22 I-League season. The exclusive home kit is reflective of the Punjabi ethos of the Club and of RoundGlass Sports; it has been designed by sportswear brand Six5Six, the official kit partner for RoundGlass Punjab FC.

The home jersey draws its design inspiration from and pays an ode to the five bountiful rivers that used to flow through Punjab and from which the state gets its name. The ripple effect pattern of the kit symbolizes RoundGlass’ vision of bringing about a transformation in Punjab through its various initiatives (including sports), underpinned by the principles of Wholistic Wellbeing.

The primary colours of the home kit are based on the overall visual identity of RoundGlass. They are representative of our motto — #PunjabInSpirit — which is all-encompassing, resonates with the local people and lifts their collective spirit. Given Punjab’s glorious past and its inseparable link with Indian sports, RoundGlass Punjab FC is proud to be the state’s sole representative in the prestigious I-League.

Hrishikesh Shende, Lead – Marketing, RoundGlass Sports, said, “We could not be happier with the kits designed by our new kit partner, Six5Six. The designs are cutting edge and pay a rich tribute to the sporting and historic legacy of Punjab besides capturing the essence of RoundGlass’ vision for the state. We are all excited for the new season to kick off.”

Fans too can be part of the transformation journey through the club’s Gift A Football initiative, under which RoundGlass Punjab FC will gift a football to a child in Punjab for every jersey bought by a fan. The aim is to utilize the power of sport to create opportunities for children to play and experience the sheer joy of playing football. The entire licensed range will be available for purchase for fans in India and abroad on the official RoundGlass Punjab FC store on Six5Sixsport.com.

RoundGlass Punjab FC will unveil its away and third jerseys for the new campaign on its social media handles over the coming weeks. Like the home kit, these two will also represent the region’s pride and RoundGlass’s aim of creating a lasting impact in the region.